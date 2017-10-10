Today’s Headlines

  • Nine Months In, Trump Infrastructure Plan Still MIA (NPR)
  • Twin Cities Aim to Take 50,000 Cars Off the Road Within 10 Years (Next City)
  • Larry Hogan’s $9 Billion Freeway Plan Won’t Help Baltimore Commuters (Next City)
  • Purple Line Opponents Want Chevy Chase to Bankroll Lawsuit (Bethesda Mag)
  • Federal Cuts Have Reached a “Crisis” for Madison, WI Transit (The Cap Times)
  • Hillsborough Transit CEO Calls Funding “Woefully Inadequate” (SaintPetersBlog)
  • Trail, Bike-Share, Streetscape Improvements Coming to Indianapolis Suburb (Star)
  • Breaking: Drivers Mad About Kansas City Bike Lanes (WKSHB)
  • America’s First Bike Lane Was Built in Davis, CA, 50 Years Ago (The Aggie)
  • Will Dockless Systems Turn American Bike-Share on Its Head? (Gant Daily)