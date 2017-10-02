Taco Bell Ditching Drive-Thrus in Cities

Over the next five years, Taco Bell plans to open more than 300 restaurants without drive-thrus or parking, like this one in downtown Cleveland. Photo: Tom Horsman
It’s 2017 and you have to take positive news where you can find it.

With that in mind, consider this development: Taco Bell is chasing customers who’ll walk to get their fast food fix. The chain is moving away from drive-thrus, reports Devon Walsh at Food & Wine, even though orders from the driver’s seat account for most of its sales. Over the next five years, Taco Bell plans to open more than 300 locations without drive-thrus in major cities.

Steve Patterson at Urban Review STL wonders if other fast food chains will follow suit — and what the effect will be on neighborhood restaurants:

Of course, this could hurt locally-owned Mexican restaurants in areas too urban for a typical Taco Bell. Taco Bell is part of Yum Brands — KFC & Pizza Hut are corporate cousins — maybe these will also develop an urban model? Expect other chains to also look to urban areas for growth — adding new suburban locations is no longer a viable strategy.

Taco Bell recently opened one of these “cantinas” without parking or a drive-thru in downtown Cleveland, right next to the terminus of the Healthline bus rapid transit route. Say what you will about the maker of the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, it’s a big change in the way fast food sellers have typically operated in Cleveland, where their locations are almost exclusively in car-oriented suburbs.

More recommended reading today: Writing at Medium, Darin Givens urges Atlanta leaders to address inequality and dangerous traffic conditions simultaneously. And Stop and Move posts an update on the agonizingly slow construction of a not-very-complex Fresno bus rapid transit project.

  • JarekFA

    Obligatory given the subject matter: https://youtu.be/KrlxU9kx_m0?t=1m34s

  • TakeFive

    If I had the choice to walk to a Taco Bell…. Sorry feet, you’ll have to wait for your regular walk; I’m driving to my favorite neighborhood Mexican dive restaurant. Now my Hispanic friends, I’m sure, will still use the drive-up at McDonalds since they cook better Mexican food at home.

    Perfect, I suspect, for the young millennials though.

  • Vooch

    thank you free market !

  • Joe R.

    I hope this means more locations. The nearest Taco Bell is over 2 miles from me. I’d like to see one within easy walking distance.

  • Kwyjibo

    There is one of these in State College, PA (home to Penn State).

    It’s on a walkable downtown street. Has outdoor seating. Not a bad setup.

  • johnaustingreenfield

    Since Taco Bell Cantinas serve alcohol, it’s a good thing that they’re not encouraging people to drive to them.

  • AMH

    I believe that should be Yum! Brands.

    I’m no fan of fast-food chains, but I suppose this is a positive step. Anything is better than this:

    “https://goo.gl/maps/CBkqxyi4gU42”

  • Anne A

    Or this – https://www.google.com/maps/place/1700+95th+St,+Chicago,+IL+60643/@41.7211047,-87.6652134,160m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x880e2573cf74677f:0x80758d690975016b!8m2!3d41.7212791!4d-87.6649719

    This intersection is a hairy mess because it has 3 fast food restaurants (including Taco Bell), plus a Walgreens. Note that Walgreens and McDonald’s each have 2 driveways across the street from each other – within 100 feet of the intersection. Whoever approved that should be smacked upside the head.

  • shamelessly

    A few years back, Trader Joe’s wanted to open a location in my neighborhood in SF. They chose a storefront on a subway line, several bus lines, and a bike route, and in the midst of a dense, walkable neighborhood, but insisted that they had to have a parking lot as well. The neighborhood pushed back, and TJ’s pulled the plug. Fast forward to this year, where they’re preparing to open a new location in an even more transit-rich area of SF, and no longer insisting on parking. I hope this is part of a larger trend of chains learning how to let go of their suburban thinking when they are expanding into dense, walkable, bikeable, and transit-rich areas.

  • baklazhan

    It’s already open, actually.

    Story I heard was that the previous location did have parking, but the city wanted them to have a plan to avoid having lines of cars and delivery trucks backing up onto the street when the lot was full (which is fair, since it happens all the time at their other locations) and they weren’t able to do that.

  • Jacob Wilson

    If we’re thanking the free market for this we need to also thank it for the tens of thousands of auto oriented drive thrus that exist now right?

  • ahwr

    Taco Bell Will Open 50 NYC Locations in Next Five Years

    https://ny.eater.com/2017/9/15/16314420/taco-bell-nyc

  • what_eva

    It’s mind boggling that the owner of that McD’s hasn’t sold that property. Has to have been offered a crapload of money.

