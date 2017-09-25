Today’s Headlines

- Pelosi: Dems Could Work With Trump on Infrastructure Next If He Keeps Word on DACA (Fox News)
- New Yorker Looks at the Damage Cars Cause, Including to Drivers Who Unintentionally Kill Others
- Baltimore Latest City to Worry If It’s Bike-Friendly Enough for Amazon (Sun)
- Related: Baltimore Sun Columnist Takes Larry Hogan to Task for Massive Highway Expansion
- Meanwhile: Seattle Times Columnist Exposes Region’s All-Powerful Transit Lobby
- In a Few Years, Boston Could Get Transit Pass That Includes Bike-Share, Ride-Hail, and More (Globe)
- With WMATA in Death Spiral, National Zoo Asks to Build More Parking (Biz Journal via GGW)
- Judge Derails Last-Ditch Effort of Purple Line Opponents to Save the Trees, Stop the Rail (WaPo)
- Washington Post Reviews the Four Different Dockless Bike-Share Operators in DC
- Kansas City Suburb Calls Bikes “Nuisance,” Requires Riders to Dismount (KCTV)