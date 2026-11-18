Wednesday’s Headlines Take the Off-Ramp
Another sign that autonomous vehicles are not ready for prime time.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EST on November 18, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog USA
Petitions Push Democrats to Ditch Dangerous New Transportation Bill
House Democrats' incoming top transportation leader is already throwing cold water on calls for the party to deliver a better transportation bill.
November 18, 2026
Op/Ed: Finally, a Medical Doctor Who Knows the Difference Between E-Bikes and E-Motos…and Why It Matters
Even outside politics, Election Day, November 3, brought some welcome news: an insightful article in TIME magazine despite its dubious headline.
November 17, 2026
Opinion: France Did E-Bike Subsidies Right — and America Can, Too
America is subsidizing the wrong kind of mobility. Could France's e-bike rebate program serve as a better model?
November 17, 2026
London’s Car-Free Oxford Offers Lessons for One of America’s Most Iconic Streets
The holiday season approacheth, Mayor Mamdani.
November 17, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Wonder About the Blue Wave
Sorry, you'll still have to call your representative about transportation even when Democrats take over Congress.
November 17, 2026