Tuesday’s Headlines Wonder About the Blue Wave
Sorry, you'll still have to call your representative about transportation even when Democrats take over Congress.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EST on November 17, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog USA
Opinion: France Did E-Bike Subsidies Right — and America Can, Too
America is subsidizing the wrong kind of mobility. Could France's e-bike rebate program serve as a better model?
November 17, 2026
London’s Car-Free Oxford Offers Lessons for One of America’s Most Iconic Streets
The holiday season approacheth, Mayor Mamdani.
November 17, 2026
A Car-Dependent Florida Community Voted to Make Multimodal Infrastructure Its Default
...and more than likely, yours would, too.
November 16, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are About Affordability
So many people out there begging for better transit. Others will pay anything for a bigass truck.
November 16, 2026
State DOTs are Failing on Transportation; Can New Leaders Reverse Course?
All but one state transportation departments earned below a 'C' on their transportation report card — but a new slate of governors have a big opportunity to bring up the grading curve.
November 16, 2026