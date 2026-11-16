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Monday’s Headlines Are About Affordability

So many people out there begging for better transit. Others will pay anything for a bigass truck.
12:01 AM EST on November 16, 2026
Monday’s Headlines Are About Affordability
This is the future the majority of the electorate wants. Photo: Doug Trumm
  • The average price of a new car hit another record in October, topping $51,000. That number would probably come down if people bought more sedans and subcompact SUVs that would meet 99 percent of their needs, instead of giant child-smashing four-door pickups for the two times a year they tow a boat, or just to look cool in front of the bros at the office. (Jalopnik)
  • When voters talk about affordability, transit is part of the answer, as evidenced by the results of transit funding referendums around the country. (Grist)
  • A Massachusetts bill named in honor of the late Boston transportation planner Louisa Gag, killed by a driver while riding her bike, would set new safety standards for trucks and crack down on distracted driving. (WGBH)
  • The national flight grounding on Friday crashed Amtrak’s ticketing system as airline passengers sought alternatives (Fox 5 DC). If only the U.S. had a high-speed rail network …
  • Thousands of Uber drivers’ data was stolen in a security breach last month. (Tech Crunch)
  • Smart Growth America lists a bunch of local elections where complete streets advocates prevailed.
  • A narrow win for an Arizona ballot measure prohibiting the state from monitoring vehicle miles driven raises questions about the user-pays model for road funding, given declining gas taxes. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • A proposed ordinance in Miami would set speed limits on delivery robots that use sidewalks. (WIRN)
  • A Denver city council candidate wants to replace mostly empty Regional Transportation District parking lots with housing, and use the revenue to pay for more frequent train service. (The Cool Down)
  • Albany bike advocates issued a call for slower and safer streets in advance of National Remembrance Day. (WAMC)
  • Memphis residents are baffled by the idea of putting a bike lane in between parking and the curb. (WREG)
  • Sound Transit is taking steps to stop its new I-90 light rail bridge from killing fish. (KUOH)
  • For now, D.C. council members have deadlocked on regulating robotaxis. (WTOP)
  • Saturday Night Live was talkin’ transpo (YouTube), Central Park horse-drawn carriages, pedicabs and the Lincoln Tunnel (YouTube).
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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