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Wednesday’s Headlines Vote With Our Feet

What will it take to get pro-transit voters to actually ride transit?
12:01 AM EST on November 11, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Vote With Our Feet
  • The public overwhelmingly supports transit measures when they’re on the ballot, perhaps because voters know they probably aren’t going to ride it until service is faster and more frequent. (Governing)
  • All the e-scooter clutter in cities a few years was an intentional strategy by shared scooter companies chasing market share, according to a University of Texas study.
  • The Department of Justice accused Lyft in federal court of discriminating against disabled would-be passengers. (ABC News)
  • Uber, which once promised you’d never have to worry about parking again, now offers help finding a place to park through its app. (Gizmodo)
  • Amtrak says seats are filling up fast for holiday travel. (10 Boston)
  • Of course the right-leaning New York Post framed this as a bad thing, but Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman has a $3 billion plan to fix streets and build more bike lanes.
  • Bills advancing and obstructing high-speed rail have been filed in the Texas legislature. (KENS)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership has started discussing future light rail to the airport. (KXAN)
  • More shade trees, crosswalks, bike racks and streetlights are few cheap, easy things Miami can do to make walking easier. (Car-Free America)
  • Milwaukee held a memorial for 43 people killed in car crashes so far this year. (CBS 58)
  • Sound Transit is discussing later weekend hours on Seattle light rail. (KING)
  • Ohio has received 200 complaints about gas stations not passing gas tax holiday savings onto drivers. (Signal Cleveland)
  • A push for more Amtrak service to Cleveland is not making progress at the federal level. (Plain Dealer)
  • A Danish university released free, open-source software called BikeNetKit to help design networks of bike infrastructure. (Fast Company)
  • With the Ontario government removing bike lanes from Toronto streets, a tongue-in-cheek petition calls for removing car lanes instead. (Momentum)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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