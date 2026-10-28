Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Are On the Ballot

Transit advocates have high hopes for local referendums this November.
12:01 AM EDT on October 28, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Are On the Ballot
Photo: Parker Johnson, CC
  • More than 20 communities in 11 states have transportation referendums on the ballot this November (Smart Cities Dive). One is a 0.5 percent sales tax in Seattle to support bus service (Seattle Times; paywall). Another is in the Bay Area, where Max Mautner notes that residents pay more in taxes to subsidize highways than they do for transit. And in Florida, an amendment to cut property taxes would devastate transit funding (Tampa Bay Times).
  • A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration proposal would require autonomous vehicles to use cyan lights to indicate there’s no human driver. (The Verge)
  • Parking in a garage is much more expensive than parking on the street in most big cities, which is the opposite of the way it should be. (Government Technology)
  • Amtrak will have an online public hearing about its restructuring next month. (Trains)
  • Chicago’s new transit agencies has broad powers to develop land. (Sun-Times)
  • The new Crosslake Connection in Seattle is shifting transit riders from buses to trains, allowing Sound Transit to beef up bus service elsewhere. (Seattle Transit Blog)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s newly hired CEO is under investigation by authorities in Florida, where he previously led Jacksonville’s transit agency. (Dallas Observer)
  • Valley Metro is asking for public input on the West Phoenix light rail line’s route. (KJZZ)
  • Only one third of New Orleans jobs are accessible by transit, severely limiting opportunities for residents who don’t own cars. (Lens)
  • The Birmingham suburb of Clay lacks sidewalks, but Jefferson County has no plans to build any. (ABC 33/40)
  • Albuquerque installed a protected bike lane on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. (Journal)
  • Seoul started running a self-driving shuttle. (Korea Times)
  • London has officially closed shop-filled Oxford Street to vehicular traffic. (The Guardian)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

Law

Seattle Aims to Turn Vision Zero Dreams Into ‘Durable Law’

October 28, 2026
Car Dependence

Study: The Missing Ingredient in the Fight To End Car Crash Deaths is… Fewer Cars

October 27, 2026
Bikelash

Op-Ed: Toronto’s Bike Lane Fight Should Be a Wake Up Call for the US, Too

October 27, 2026
Today's Headlines

Six Days on the Road and Tuesday’s Headlines May Not Make It Home Tonight

October 27, 2026
E-bikes

Why Deadly, Illegal E-Motos Are On The Rise – And Why E-Bikes Are Being Blamed When They Crash

October 26, 2026
See all posts