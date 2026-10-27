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Today's Headlines

Six Days on the Road and Tuesday’s Headlines May Not Make It Home Tonight

Jalopnik points out that there are certain vehicles that average people have no business driving.
12:01 AM EDT on October 27, 2026
Six Days on the Road and Tuesday’s Headlines May Not Make It Home Tonight
Photo: Anthony Maw
  • You need a special driver’s license to ride a motorcycle or drive a big rig, so why do we let just anybody tow a boat with a giant truck or get behind the wheel of what is essentially a race car? (Jalopnik)
  • NACTO has a new guide out for designing transit-friendly streets.
  • The D.C. Metro and L.A. Metro are seeking federal permission to run automated trains, which are common in the rest of the world but rare in the U.S. (Associated Press)
  • Two South Florida commuter rail projects cleared state and federal milestones. (Trains)
  • The Pacific Northwest has big plans for passenger rail. Now all the region needs is funding. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • A new 1,000-space parking structure has made one of Honolulu’s most dangerous streets for cyclists and pedestrians even worse. (Island News)
  • Sound Transit needs to find $10 billion by 2033 to fulfill its promise of building an already-delayed metro Seattle light rail line by the new deadline of 2042. (My Ballard)
  • A hit-and-run driver killed a teenage pedestrian in Seattle, later identified as a member of prominent athletic family the Tuiasosopos. Deejay’s relative Matt was formerly a coach for my beloved Atlanta Braves. (KOMO)
  • Las Vegas cyclists are rightfully miffed that drivers are waiting in bike lanes to pick up their kids from school. (Fox 5)
  • Colorado is not ready for Waymo. (News From the States)
  • Car-centric Dallas suburbs are going all in on walkable downtowns. (Morning News)
  • In a rare exception to Betteridge’s Law of Headlines, yes, Charleston Post and Courier, safer biking and walking does help the climate.
  • YouTube urban planning influencer CityNerd declared Minneapolis the best biking city in the U.S. (Star Tribune)
  • Muni service was disrupted over the weekend when a San Francisco driver drove their vehicle into a subway tunnel and abandoned it. (Mission Local)

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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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