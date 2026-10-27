Six Days on the Road and Tuesday’s Headlines May Not Make It Home Tonight
Jalopnik points out that there are certain vehicles that average people have no business driving.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on October 27, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
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