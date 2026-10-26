Monday’s Great Smokey Headlines
While other countries work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. is moving in the opposite direction.
By Blake Aued
12:01 AM EDT on October 26, 2026
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog USA
Why Deadly, Illegal E-Motos Are On The Rise – And Why E-Bikes Are Being Blamed When They Crash
...and what we can do to protect our kids *and* the e-bike revolution.
October 26, 2026
Op-ed: Will Illinois lawmakers let Waymo “Move fast and break things” in Chicago?
As Illinois considers autonomous-vehicle legislation, proposed protections for manufacturers raise questions about safety, privacy, and public consent.
October 25, 2026
Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes
Toronto might be in the center of the fight to resist bike lane teardown today. But if some far-right politicians have their way, this fight won't be the last.
October 23, 2026
Friday’s Headlines Shoot Themselves in the Foot
Gas taxes pay for transit, too, so what happens when politicians pander to voters, and the highway trust fund runs dry?
October 23, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: A More Humanized Experience in Honolulu
If we look transit just as a distance issue, but as a time issue, performance should be discussed as one big whole.
October 22, 2026