Skip to content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Great Smokey Headlines

While other countries work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the U.S. is moving in the opposite direction.
12:01 AM EDT on October 26, 2026
Monday’s Great Smokey Headlines
Image via Creative Commons.
  • The U.S. is tied with Russia for most greenhouse gas emissions per capita, and is the only major economy worldwide where emissions are rising, according to the UN (NPR). That’s because of Trump administration policies like rolling back vehicle fuel efficiency requirements, which The Atlantic calls “utter nihilism.
  • Access to good transit can save households $12,000 to $18,000 a year. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • CNU Public Square offers advice on talking up the benefits of walkability without making it sound too good to be true.
  • Congestion keeps getting worse, and it’s almost as if cities are doing it intentionally. Beth Osborne made a facetious list of why this is a good thing, actually.
  • The Boston city council subpoenaed the head of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to testify about a controversial bus lane. (WBUR)
  • Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is about to start fining bike- and scooter-share Veo for sidewalk riding violations. (Westword)
  • Los Angeles is taking its sweet time fixing sidewalks after a $1.4 billion settlement 10 years ago. (LAist)
  • Hundreds of traffic cameras in Phoenix aren’t working. (Arizona Republic)
  • A Philadelphia city council member reintroduced a bill making transit free for low-income riders. (City & State)
  • Detroit’s MoGo bikeshare abruptly closed for the season. (Free Press)
  • Axios mapped the Minneapolis intersection where it’s legal for drivers to make dangerous right turns on red across two-way bike paths.
  • Tampa recently finished the three-and-a-half mile Green Spine Cycle Track. (WUSF)
  • Louisville is still not very bike-friendly, but is making progress. (Herald-Leader)
  • A grieving family convinced Louisville to build a sidewalk where their son was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (WDRB)
  • Lincoln, Nebraska is offering free bus and bikeshare rides on Election Day. (1011 Now)
  • About 250 bikeshare bikes were damaged during recent violent demonstrations in Paris. (VeloDisco)
  • A group of anonymous street artists created a giant pile of red bikes in Toronto in opposition to Ontario Premier Rob Ford removing bike lanes. (Star)
Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Blake Aued
Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog USA

E-bikes

Why Deadly, Illegal E-Motos Are On The Rise – And Why E-Bikes Are Being Blamed When They Crash

October 26, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago |autonomous vehicles

Op-ed: Will Illinois lawmakers let Waymo “Move fast and break things” in Chicago?

October 25, 2026
Bikelash

Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes

October 23, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Shoot Themselves in the Foot

October 23, 2026
Hawaii

Talking Headways Podcast: A More Humanized Experience in Honolulu

October 22, 2026
See all posts