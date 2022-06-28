Tuesday’s Headlines Are Not an Accident

An Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri, killing three people and injuring 50 (CNN). In a separate incident, three people died when an Amtrak train hit a car at an unguarded intersection in California, prompting transpo writer Jessie Singer to remind the New York Times that you can’t really call it an “accident” when it happens once or twice a year.
Transportation planners are not doing a good job of convincing the public that people should drive less. (Route Fifty)
Conservatives are piling on to President Biden’s desperate attempts to lower gas prices, pointing out the hypocrisy when compared to his stance on climate change. (City Journal)
With new gas-powered car sales set to be banned in Europe, Canada and California by 2035, some cities are taking the next step of banning new gas stations as well. (The Guardian)
The Boston Globe calls for a new “Big Dig” to expand the city’s transit system.
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that railroad companies like Texas Central, which is trying to build a high-speed line between Houston and Dallas, can use eminent domain to acquire land. (Community Impact)
Portland is rejoining talks on the Rose Quarter I-5 project to ensure it benefits Black neighborhoods decimated by urban renewal. (Mercury)
In Seattle, ride-hailing has fallen even further than transit ridership. (The Urbanist)
Cyclists feel safer in downtown Reno thanks to new protected bike lanes, but drivers don’t care. (News & Review)
Last Friday, CNN’s Anderson Cooper ran a segment about high-speed rail as part of his “Keeping Them Honest” series. Reporter Drew Griffin did an “exposé” of a Vermont rail project that spent .00006 percent of the federal stimulus money on needed track improvements and came in on time and under budget. Scandal! It amounts to […]
My wife and I were married last month in Brooklyn. For our honeymoon, we wanted to see as many great American cities as we could. In 19 days of travel, we visited Chicago, Seattle, Portland (Ore.), San Francisco, Los Angeles and New Orleans (and also stopped briefly in Cleveland, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia). How could two people as obsessed as […]
Amtrak can be a great option if you want to travel to another city sans car. But if you want to take your bike on board an Amtrak train, on most routes you’ll have to dismantle it, at least partially, and fit it in a box that for a $10 fee can be stowed with […]
My apologies, readers: Anderson Cooper did another segment slandering high-speed rail last month and it’s taken me this long to bring it to your attention. And the truth is, I don’t mean to hammer on Anderson Cooper. His “Keeping Them Honest” series has done some good work recently, looking into the IRS scandal and the […]