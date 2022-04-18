Monday’s Headlines Are Pulling Over

When Grand Rapids police killed Congolese refugee Patrick Lyoya in Michigan earlier this month, it was just the latest example of how minor traffic stops often escalate into violence against Black men, and how police use offenses like broken taillights as pretexts to search for more serious charges. A number of cities are reconsidering their policies. (New York Times)
Random spikes in gas prices don’t generally change drivers’ habits much, but one way to get people out of their cars is to raise the price of gas predictably and methodically through taxes. (Grist)
The Conversation highlights 12 ways to get cars out of cities, from congestion charges to straight-up banning them.
The European Union is considering fitting new car with technology that limits speeds, improving both safety and emissions. (Daily Mail)
The U.S. DOT announced a plan to generate power from electric buses in disaster areas that are without electricity. (Transportation Today)
New York state’s newly approved budget includes funding to remove urban freeways in Syracuse, Albany, Rochester and Buffalo. (Public Square)
Philadelphia’s transit agency proposed a $1.6 billion budget for 2023 and will have to start drawing from reserves in 2024, when federal coronavirus funding runs out. (Inquirer)
Construction on Maryland’s Purple Line is set to resume this spring, more than a year after a contractor walked off the job. (WTOP)
Seattle’s Sound Transit is whittling down options for light rail to Ballard and West Seattle. (The Urbanist)
Central Ohio transit officials are pitching a 0.5 percent sales tax to raise $6 billion for bus rapid transit. (Columbus Dispatch)
Minneapolis’ Northstar commuter rail line is struggling. Combining it with Amtrak, more stops, more development near stops and faster speeds are some ideas for saving it. (Streets.mn)
Charlotte is streamlining the process for neighborhoods to request traffic-calming measures. (WBTV)
This Austin resident created a tiny park in a street median. (KUT)
How many dangerous driving infractions should one motorist be able to rack up before he loses his car — and will taking it from him really make streets safer if the design of those streets isn't safe itself?
The New York Times came out advocating for progressive transportation policies in its Sunday City section editorial, saying that the departure of DOT Commissioner Iris Weinshall presents "a great opportunity to take bold action on a vexing quality of life and health issue: traffic congestion." After giving Weinshall props for her actions on the Queens […]