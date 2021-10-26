Tuesday’s Headlines Circle the Globe

President Biden visited a New Jersey transit facility Monday, pitching his infrastructure plans as he prepares for a UN climate conference. (CNN)
A recent poll found significant support for raising taxes to pay for infrastructure, even among Republicans, but a split between those who favor user fees like gas taxes and those who’d rather tax individuals. (The Hill)
The U.S. DOT functioned fine while Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on parental leave, according to a former Federal Transit Administration official. (Mass Transit)
Car crashes kill 40,000 people in the U.S. every year and injure another 3.3 million. Shouldn’t we all be outraged by this? (NBC News)
Lyft received more than 4,000 reports of sexual assaults between 2017 and 2019. (CBS News)
Advocates of jaywalking reform are having mixed success, with several states and cities decriminalizing the offense but others considering boosting penalties. (Smart Cities Dive)
Southeast Pennsylvania Transportation Authority workers voted to strike if they can’t reach an agreement on a new contract by Sunday. (Philly Voice)
The Twin Cities’ Metro Transit is increasing headways on light rail in the face of a driver shortage. (WCCO)
Maryland planners want to add dedicated bus lanes to the I-270 corridor to reduce congestion and improve access to the Red Line. (WTOP)
Dallas has revised its plans for a downtown subway. (D Magazine)
The Rhode Island DOT is backing off its opposition to converting a car lane on a Providence road into a bike path. (Providence Journal)
Getting rid of minimum parking requirements could help revitalize Virginia cities. (Mercury)
Paris, which has perhaps the world’s most bike-friendly mayor in Anne Hidalgo, recently announced plans to build more than 100 miles of protected bike lanes and 120,000 bike parking spots within the next five years. (City Lab)
Intelligent Transport interviewed London Mayor Sadiq Khan about sustainable transit and shifting people away from cars.
In Australia, many people are working from home on Mondays and Fridays, and transit agencies should adjust their schedules accordingly. (The Guardian)
Prague has one of the best transit systems in the world. (Governing)
An entire Barcelona neighborhood’s kids are biking to school en masse every morning. (NPR)