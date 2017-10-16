Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Board Chair Holds Purple Line Hostage; Under Pressure to Resign (WTOP)
  • The Fight for Better Transit Is a Fight for Racial Equality (City Lab)
  • St. Paul Streetcar Still Six Years Away From Construction (Twin Cities Business)
  • Lack of Bike Lanes Forces San Diego Cyclists Onto Sidewalks (Union-Tribune)
  • Baltimore Relaunched Its Troubled Bike-Share Program on Sunday (Sun)
  • Rapid Flashing Beacons Installed at East Boston Crosswalks (Times-Free Press)
  • Taos-Area Cities Launch Fare-Free Rural Transit Routes (Taos News)
  • Washington Zoo Will Build New Parking Deck Rather Than Promote Transit (Post)
  • Just a Tiny Fraction of Houston Road Bond Will Go to Bike Projects (Press)
  • Carlos Gimenez Is Letting Miami-Dade Transit Go to the Dogs (Herald)