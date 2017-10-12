Talking Headways Podcast: Catching Up With Congressmember Earl Blumenauer

This week’s episode transports us back to September and the Rail~Volution conference in Denver, where I spoke to Congressmember Earl Blumenauer. Representing Oregon’s 3rd District, which includes parts of Portland, Blumenauer is one of the most outspoken voices on Capitol Hill for policies that support bicycling and transit. In this conversation, he discusses how Rail~Volution got its start, how we can use congestion pricing and road user charges to pay for transportation, Vision Zero, and why urbanists should be thinking about the Farm Bill.

