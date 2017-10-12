Meet the Lawyer Taking on Wisconsin’s Highway Lobby — And Winning

To combat racial segregation and disparities in public health, attorney Dennis Grzezinski is confronting the state's penchant for road expansion.

Wisconsin is backing off a $1.1 billion highway widening that civil rights advocates said would exacerbate racial segregation in the region. Image: WisDOT
There may not be an environmental attorney in the country with a stronger record of stopping highway projects than Dennis Grzezinski.

In his most recent win, representing the Milwaukee chapters of the NAACP and the Sierra Club, Grzezinski took Wisconsin DOT to federal court over a $1.1 billion urban highway widening project. With the case still pending, the state abandoned the project, citing budget pressures.

Milwaukee environmental attorney Dennis Grzezinski has been racking up wins against an entrenched state highway lobby.
Over the last 12 years of his four-decade career, Grzezinski has been, as he puts it, “conspiring with other troublemakers” in public interest environmental law. And he has notched some big legal victories against the old-school Wisconsin DOT.

Grzezinski worked for 1000 Friends of Wisconsin to stop the $151 million widening of Highway 23 between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. Earlier this year, a federal circuit court ruled that federal funds can’t be spent on the project. And while he didn’t stop the state’s $1.5 billion “Zoo Interchange” highway expansion, Grzezinksi helped win $13.5 million for transit to mitigate the project in 2014, in a case brought by Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope and the Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin.

I recently spoke to Grzezinski about what motivates this work, how legal action can be effective, and why coalition-building is so important. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Why have you been involved with fighting so many highways?

In part because of disparities in transportation services or availability. There’s such a disparity in what’s available to those who are richer and whiter and who have cars, and those in our community who are less rich and less white and don’t have cars.

This metro area is, depending on who you ask, the most or second-most racially segregated in the country. The segregation of poverty, health problems, lack of employment in our minority communities is just unbelievable. One of the important facts that leads to these problems is this incredible disparity between billions and billions of dollars that have either already been spent or have been proposed to be spent rebuilding the interstate highway system. That allows richer people to flee in the evening — concentrating poverty and social problems.

Meanwhile, the bus system, which is the only public transportation system we have here, has been starved for funds, and fares are almost as high as they are anywhere in the country. Thousands of jobs have migrated from the city of Milwaukee to the outlying counties and have generally been unreachable by any means other than private automobiles.

There were local organizations who stepped up to the plate and basically formed coalitions on a variety of issues. And transportation has come to the fore… Civil rights, health, environmental organizations have all joined together and cooperated. I’ve found clients and occasionally I’ve found folks who have been willing or able to pay. I have developed skills or experience and sometimes successfully opposed really misguided, unneeded, unaffordable, and, for various reasons, unlawful highway projects.

On the I-94 decision, how much of an impact do you think your suit had? 

I don’t know. I’m not privy to the thinking within various officials’ heads. I am quite confident that the tendency of the litigation and the series of adverse decisions regarding the caliber and quality of decision-making on transportation projects in this state had to give defendants some pause. The litigation was also an integral part of the coalition-building regarding public advocacy around the project.

The request from WisDOT to the feds referred both to the fact that there wasn’t any money to advance the project any time soon and that there was going to be litigation.

I think we played a real part in the death for however many years. Wisconsin has made clear that they don’t see the state pursuing this project in the next five years. We had very serious claims that I think they didn’t have any way around.

What is the secret to success, would you say, in these cases?

It’s really, really important to be involved as early in the project as possible, following the initial notice that they’re looking at a project. It’s really important to weigh in with comments. I found it really important to develop coalitions of organizations — to get the whole range of interested community players involved, in attending public hearings and public minutes.

For decades, on environmental issues, environmental groups would show up and that was it. Over the last 10 or 15 years, we’ve managed to bring folks together with many different backgrounds and many different issues… and have them spend enough time together to realize that their goals are often very similar. That’s very helpful for political advocacy, for helping turn out more people to meetings, helping to get more and better press coverage.

We’ve been bringing socioeconomic issues into the [environmental review] process, submitting comments about the impacts on segregation and poverty and health on what look like straightforward transportation decisions. Transportation agencies in general are not very good at understanding the indirect impacts of their decisions.

Why are public comments so important, legally speaking?

They’ve got to address them. Generally [transportation agencies] don’t respond or address them very well. In some cases, they don’t even understand the issues. As a result, either because they don’t want to address them or they’re unable to, it leaves their environmental impact statements, it seems to me, up to very serious challenge.

In order to have standing to address the issue, it’s very helpful to have [comments from people] who are minority or low-income. It provides more credibility to those allegations.

When the overwhelming mass of our transportation dollars go to more and bigger and faster highways, and pennies are left for the downward spiral of transit, those become real issues.

  • TakeFive

    I have no idea the priority for “widening of Highway 23 between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.” Clearly if they want federal funding they’ll have to revise traffic projections. Per your linked article:

    Senate Republicans want to borrow $850 million to put more projects back on track. Assembly Republicans want to immediately increase taxes on gasoline to pay for highways while cutting income taxes over the long run by a much larger amount.

    Not an untypical Republican playbook. BTW, over the last few years many states have raises fuel taxes – red, blue and purple states. For WS this a but a bump in the road.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

U.S. DOT: Wisconsin DOT in Violation of Civil Rights Act

By Angie Schmitt |
Score one for environmental and civil rights groups in Wisconsin in their campaign against the highway-centric Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The U.S. Department of Transportation has found WisDOT to be in violation of federal civil rights statutes, following a complaint by advocates for minority groups in Milwaukee. WisDOT has been found “deficient” and given 90 […]

WisDOT Faces Civil Rights Suit Over $1.7 Billion “Zoo Interchange”

By Angie Schmitt |
In the politically polarized Milwaukee region, there are two widely divergent visions of what transportation should do. There’s the Waukesha vision, which might be summarized as all highways, no transit. This suburban Republican stronghold — one of the most conservative counties in the country — has for years been systematically severing the already limited transit connections […]

Midwest Govs Go All Out to Raise More Money for Highways

By Angie Schmitt |
We’ve been watching how governors around the country are getting extra “creative” as they try to keep their transportation budgets solvent. Yesterday we witnessed an excise tax on bicycles floated in Washington State. But the award for the wildest funding scheme may go to renowned highway spender Governor Scott Walker in Wisconsin, who wants to […]

How Wisconsin DOT Distorts the Numbers to Sell Highway Projects

By Angie Schmitt |
The Interstate 94 expansion in Wisconsin is a textbook example of how state DOTs manufacture the case for billion-dollar highway projects. Instead of simply fixing up the road, Wisconsin DOT is moving ahead with an $850 million repair and widening of Interstate 94 through Milwaukee and some of its inner-ring suburbs. WisDOT says the widening is […]

Milwaukee Protesters Try to Halt Double-Decker Freeway

By Angie Schmitt |
Monday night, as the Wisconsin DOT went through the motions of a Power Point presentation about the latest highway expansion it wants to gouge through Milwaukee, a groups of protesters outside the meeting shouted their frustration with an agency that has spent lavishly on roads to the exclusion of all other modes. The protesters’ message […]