Today’s Headlines

- Traffic Deaths Increasing Faster Than Any Time in 50 Years (The Hill)
- Portland Traffic Fatalities So Far This Year Have Already Exceeded 2016 (KOIN)
- Work on Boston’s South Bay Harbor Trail Will Restart This Spring (Globe)
- Seattle Mayoral Candidates Want to Expedite Light Rail Expansion (My Ballard; Times)
- San Antonio Mayor: Traffic Will “Strangle” the Next Generation (Express News)
- Oklahoma City Streetcar Will Start Running Next November (News 9)
- Instead of Making Street Safe to Cross, Colorado Springs Puts Up Fence (The Scribe)
- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker Is No Friend to Cyclists (The Cap Times)
- Hartford Nonprofit Looks to Set Up Space to Rehab and Maintain Bikes (Courant)
- Yet Another Dockless Bike-Share Is Coming to D.C. (Post)