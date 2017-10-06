Utah Police Shooting Underscores the Added Threat Facing Black People on Bikes

Police stopped Patrick Harmon for riding his bike without a rear light. When he attempted to flee, officer Clinton Fox shot him three times in the back. Photo: The Harmon family via the Guardian
Police stopped Patrick Harmon for riding his bike without a rear light. When he attempted to flee, officer Clinton Fox shot him three times in the back. Photo: The Harmon family via the Guardian

The Salt Lake City police officer who shot and killed Patrick Harmon, 50, during a stop for biking without a light faces no charges, despite bodycam footage released this week that shows him firing three times while Harmon was running away.

Harmon was riding his bike when police pulled him over for not having a rear light. The officers claimed Harmon threatened to cut them with a knife, but the footage released this week shows Harmon attempting to flee when officer Clinton Fox shouted “I’ll fucking shoot you!” and fired.

Evidence from cities all over the country — in Minneapolis, in Tampa, in Chicago, in New York — shows that black Americans are stopped for these types of minor infractions while biking or walking at much higher rates than white Americans. The disparity of course extends to driving violations — the common thread is that police often stop people of color as a pretext to conduct intrusive searches.

With alarming frequency, these police stops escalate into violence. Police took Patrick Harmon’s life even though he posed no threat to them. “They just murdered him flat out,” Harmon’s niece Alisha Shaw told the Guardian. “They are lying. There is no way they were threatened by anything.”

The fallout from police brutality is far-reaching, and the effects include how people decide to get around. Research by Rutgers researcher Charles Brown has illustrated how the threat of racial profiling and police brutality prevent black people from cycling.

The racial disparities in police stops and unabated police killings highlight the need for both reforms to policing in general and to traffic enforcement in particular. A traffic safety strategy that relies on enforcement by a racially biased police force is not going to make people safer. Knowing the anti-black bias of local police, advocates like Oboi Reed of Slow Roll Chicago are calling for the removal of police enforcement from Vision Zero initiatives.

  • Vooch

    why is running away a capital crime ?

  • Simon Phearson

    It is in fact unconstitutional for the police to shoot you in the back, when you are fleeing, unless they have some reason to believe you’re going to harm someone else. That’s why these phantom knives and nonsensical threats are always part of the police narrative. It’s basically in the police handbook on getting away with murder: Claim you were afraid for your life.

  • Gregory Curtis

    I just watched the video and am back at stage one of no sympathy for Police and their jobs. Every time I begin to support their work a video like this comes out. That officer should not have a job.

  • William Lawson

    Totally unjustified, but it seems like a stretch to say that this is an issue about bicycles.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Would Jesus Blame the Crash Victim?

By Brad Aaron |
Last year New York City made it a misdemeanor for a driver to harm a pedestrian or cyclist who is walking or biking with the right of way. Since then, the Right of Way Law has come under attack from the MTA bus drivers union and members of the City Council, many of whom helped […]

Colorado Authorities Cite Driver for Cyclist Harassment

By Tanya Snyder |
Despite the number of two-wheeled cop patrols around some cities, police aren’t always the most bike-minded bunch. When there’s a conflict between motorists and cyclists, they’re often inclined to take the motorist’s side. As Streetsblog has reported, police in New York City care more about drunk pedestrians than unsafe drivers, despite the fact that most fatalities are caused by […]

Driver Who Killed Cyclist Sues the Dead Teen’s Parents

By Angie Schmitt |
In a case the Ottawa Citizen called “astonishing evidence of the raw appeal of… victimhood,” a woman who struck and killed a teenage boy riding his bike outside of Toronto is suing the boy’s family for $1.35 million. The driver, Sharlene Simon, is seeking compensation for the “great pain and suffering” she has sustained since killing […]

Police Profiling Is a Safe Streets Issue

By Keith Benjamin |
Cross-posted from the Safe Routes to School National Partnership “Are they going to kill me?” That’s the question a young black boy asked me one afternoon when I accidentally bumped into him and his grandmother on West Florissant Avenue, in Ferguson, after Michael Brown’s death. He was pointing at two officers watching peaceful protestors. I […]