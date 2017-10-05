Today’s Headlines

  • Senator: Trump Budget Would Cut $145 Billion From Transit (Crain’s)
  • Dems Release Vague Infrastructure Plan in Absence of Trump’s (The Hill)
  • Judge Will Soon Decide Fate of Minneapolis’ Southwest Light-Rail Line (Star-Tribune)
  • Public Blowback Leads Seattle Planners to Cave on Tolls (KIRO)
  • Philadelphia Needs More Sidewalk Space (CBS Philly)
  • Bike-Share Service Sets Up Nine Stations in Harrisburg (Penn Live)
  • Baltimore’s Bike-Share Theft Problem Is Common and Fixable (Post)
  • San Diego Hesitates on Assuming Responsibility for Dangerous Sidewalks (Tribune)
  • Dallas-Fort Worth Lacks Transit Options, Star-Telegram Columnist Says
  • Missoula and Macon Win FTA Grants for Electric Buses (KPAX; Telegraph)