The Problem With America’s New Streetcars

Detroit's 3.3-mile QLINE streetcar, funded in part by a $25 million federal grant, saw ridership drop 40 percent after introducing a $1 fare. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
One of the hallmarks of federal transportation funding during the Obama administration was a new willingness to support streetcar projects. With the first wave of these projects now in service, their shortcomings are becoming more apparent.

A report published earlier this year in the Journal of Transport Geography sheds light on the limits of these streetcars: They were always intended mainly to spur real estate investment, not to address urban mobility needs. As author David King explains, streetcar backers were often more concerned about land development than the transportation system.

The new streetcar segments typically run a short distance — a few miles at most — in mixed traffic, and they aren’t well-integrated into existing transit networks. So it should come as no surprise that ridership is often underwhelming.

On Detroit’s QLINE streetcar, for example, ridership dropped 40 percent after M-1 Rail, the company that operates the 3.3-mile route, started charging a $1 fare last month. Passengers now take about 3,000 QLINE trips each day. A spokesperson for M-1 Rail told NextCity he “fully expected ridership to dip a little bit” once the fare took effect.

The primary benefits of streetcar projects were always intended to be related to development. King examined the official cost-benefit analyses that streetcar sponsors submitted to the Federal Transit Administration. About three-quarters of estimated benefits derived from economic development, not transportation-related improvements, he found.

King identified 12 new streetcars in operation and a few dozen more in various stages of development. All told, local and federal government spent $866 million on streetcars between 2009 and 2013, he reports, with 32 percent coming from the White House’s TIGER grants. Several of the projects were subsidized with local tax incentives or special sales taxes.

The new wave of streetcars have a regressive effect, King writes, because the costs are widely distributed while the benefits are concentrated in the form of higher land values. Ironically, he says, that helped boost political support for streetcar projects, many of which are backed by business associations and downtown property owners.

Cities may have valid reasons for seeking more downtown investment, but these streetcars should be recognized for what they are: economic development projects, not solutions to the transit and transportation problems cities face today.

  • Monica Miller

    Recent streetcar projects are largely gimmicks. Streetcars are useful when (1) they travel a meaningful distance to meet needs of existing transit consumers, and (2) (most importantly) have a dedicated right of way. There are plenty of useful existing models – such as the Green Line in Boston, and the wonderful trams in Amsterdam.

  • Joe R.

    Ever consider that these streetcar lines are intentionally designed to fail to make the case that Americans won’t use public transit? Politicians then latch on to the “streetcar boondoggle” to justify more money for highways? And the oil/auto lobbies undoubtedly pay them large campaign contributions to do exactly that.

  • Case in point: the BQX.

  • Vooch

    Blue Line in SoCal 80,000 passengers/day is another example

  • Sean

    I don’t think that holds water at all.
    The biggest boosters by far are urbanist bloggers, DOT employees, the developers that are making bank on them, etc.
    It’s the more right-leaning among us that are generally opposed, offering vastly less expensive options like buses, flex lanes, etc.
    I predicted DC’s streetcar, and Detroit’s to fail, as they have. I was told I was wrong by the people pushing to spend hundreds of millions on them.
    Now that we know the answer, don’t try and blame anyone but the people who made it happen.

  • Sean

    I got into countless arguments on the merits of the DC street car. It goes almost nowhere, shares a lane, has to stop if a car is mis-parked and was doomed to failure from the start. The bloody thing has caught fire several times.
    It is now, as I predicted, nearly riderless and moves slower than the buses it shares a lane with.
    I don’t anticipate apologies from the suckers who went all in on it.

  • HamTech87

    “It’s the more right-leaning among us that are generally opposed….”
    I think there has been plenty of critique from the left of streetcars that don’t function well as transit. Here’s one example from 2013 from the liberal thinktank The Century Foundation.
    https://tcf.org/content/commentary/a-streetcar-named-disaster/

  • HamTech87

    Philly’s in its tunnel downtown is great. If only the City would provide dedicated ROW once they come above ground, or where it is all above ground. The Girard Ave trolley could be awesome.

  • bolwerk

    “Less expensive” options aren’t less expensive if they don’t draw at least proportional economic benefits under the same circumstances.

  • bolwerk

    You realize this whole anti-streetcar push is largely being pushed by consultants with worse ideas, right? Automobile boosters see streetcars as a threat for obvious reasons, and consultants pushing BRT want their services used.

  • JarekFA

    Vaporware

  • William Lawson

    You mean a government project that people were screaming from the rooftops would be a failure has actually….golly gosh….been a failure? THROW MORE MONEY AT IT! That should do the trick.

  • Sean

    Well, I agree with you. That’s why I qualified with a ‘generally’. It doesn’t exactly cut down the ideological middle, not that there really is a good dividing line. But in my experience my lefty friends generally supported the DC streetcar and my righty friends opposed it.

  • bolwerk

    ^ he means the highway system

  • bolwerk

    But…they function very well as transit. In some cases they’re the only option for reliable transit. In some cases they’re completely wrong.

    That right-wingers are incapable of discerning the financials of why (and when) they make sense is no surprise but I don’t see why this should be an ideological issue. The problems with how streetcars are executed are numerous, but they are generally not at all limited to streetcars.

  • c2check

    These projects unfortunately often don’t leverage political will to get the transit treatments they really need: dedicated lanes, signal priority, moderate stop spacing, and an easy-to-understand route. Electeds would rather waste money than make drivers on one street angry.

  • TakeFive

    /smh… Economic development in urban areas which usually means densification is now a bad thing? BTW, such development can take many years or even a decade or two so the rush to judgment may end up being highly premature. Judging the QLine so soon seems silly. I suspect the Sun Link in Tucson will ultimately create ‘urbanism’ where currently lile exists but due to a lack of instant gratification it’s deemed a ‘failure’ – here’s another /smh

    Additionally many of these are one-off projects that each city has a right to decide is important for various reasons. It doesn’t always have boil down to specific statistics over a short period of time.

    Predicting that Tempe’s under construction streetcar will serve its purposes well and it will intersect with light rail at two different points.

  • TakeFive

    BTW, afaik the KC Streetcar is doing well. At least Kemet the Phantom is pleased.

  • Wanderer

    This is true. Transit projects need that kind of infrastructure, especially in congested downtown areas. If you gave a bus line that kind of infrastructure on a route with demand, the bus line would work much better than today’s typical American one. The roadway is a lot more important than the mode. There may be some places where the additional cost of rail is justified, but not many. A few years ago, I think planners thought that elected would be willing to do this for trains if not buses, but that hasn’t usually proven to be the case.

  • Elizabeth F

    New flash: all transportation projects are economic development projects. Look at what Queens looked like when the 7 train was built…

    That said, some transportation projects develop the economy better than others. I agree, streetcars are nearly useless. Given that, it’s hard to imagine a low-ridership streetcar giving much of a boost to nearby land values.

  • Elizabeth F

    Stuff like Boston’s Green Line is usually called a “light rail project,” not a “streetcar.”

    And BTW, I wouldn’t point to the Green Line as a runaway success. Allston and Cambridge are both the same distance from downtown; it takes 45 minutes to take the Green Line to downtown from Allston, but only 15 minutes to take the real subway downtown from Cambridge. Moreover, the Green Line is perennially over-crowded.

    Is it any surprise that Cambridge has some of the highest real estate values in the country, whereas Allston is a student ghetto? If Boston wanted to increase real estate values, they would rip out the Green Line and replace it with a real subway — but then where would all the students live?

  • Geck

    The left is generally in favor of mass transit while the right is generally opposed. I m not sure why except that the left is more pro urban/density and civic minded while the right is more about rugged individualism and anti-government projects (but pro highway spending).

  • MRobsonT

    This article about Detroit misses the major issues. Those are: the QLine has zero fare integration with either the DDOT or SMART buses or the People Mover. Detroit has FOUR fare systems that either offer $ transfers or no transfers at all (you cannot transfer from the bus to the People Mover despite the fact that both DDOT and the People Mover are 100% owned and funded through the City’s general fund).

    As the author mentions: Who would pay to transfer to the QLine when any nearby DDOT route runs farther along the same path?

    Unfortunately, QLine stops are: well-lit, heated and have seating. What don’t they have? Stops for the city buses. That’s right, you’ll see a DDOT bus “stop” with nothing more than a sign a block or two away and then QLine riders get all the amenities (including real-time arrival signs and heating in the winter). QLine could have integrated itself into the public transit system–it had multiple years to do so. Instead, it exists for people who can afford multiple transit passes (owning a bus pass for SMART, DDOT, a People Mover pass AND a QLine pass would cost MORE than a monthly pass in NYC or Chicago, cities with real public transit) or just the QLine pass because they won’t step foot on a DDOT bus. The QLine also displaced multiple DDOT routes, pushing the 53 and 21 onto side streets downtown so the QLine could run Woodward alone.

    To take advantage of the QLine and prove it was actually created for Detroiters and not an idealized new urbanite who would otherwise live in the suburbs, the City and QLine need to integrate their fare media ASAP, stop charging for transfers between the systems, and combine stops so that the 53 Woodward DDOT bus rider can enjoy heating in the middle of January along with the Quicken worker who only rides the QLine.

  • I think part of the problem is that cities are getting caught up in the streetcar hype. In some areas, a streetcar is a viable solution to both transportation and development needs. In other cities, more robust transit is required.

  • Joe R.

    The problem here is many on the left reflexively support any transit without looking at the particulars. Streetcars without mostly dedicated right-of-way and connections to existing transit are next to useless as a real transit option. Unfortunately, in far too many cases the funding doesn’t exist for these things. Far better to not support a mediocre streetcar line at all, or perhaps instead ask for more funding to make it viable.

    Buses really aren’t less expensive when you count operating costs. They also draw less ridership than any type of rail. Even if speeds are the same, people would rather ride on smooth rails than bump around in a bus.

  • Reggie

    On the other hand, 21st-century streetcars sure do look spiffy!!

  • Chicago Cyclist

    Why do streetcars work so darn well in Europe (think Amsterdam, Vienna, and many other cities, I’m sure), but not in US cities? Doesn’t Brookline, MA have a well-running and popular streetcar?

  • Monica Miller

    Not sure there really is any difference between “light rail” and “streetcar” – other than a “streetcar” is a light rail vehicle that runs in the street or the median.

    Yes, the Green Line is painfully slow, and hard rail would be much much better. But at least it has a right of way, is widely used (overused and underequipped, as you point out), and is not a total joke/vanity project.

  • ahwr

    Unfortunately, in far too many cases the funding doesn’t exist for these things

    It’s not just an issue of funding, it’s an issue of political will to reallocate space. Portland put in a short parking protected bike lane on one street somewhat recently. Looks like this

    https://i.imgur.com/1zvOqRv.jpg

    Not perfect by any means. But dirt cheap. The streetcar they put in cost way more.

    https://goo.gl/maps/XyYXuN4rjVE2

    But there’s no dedicated lane. Throwing up some flex posts, and reusing the parking lane as a sidewalk extension, ‘parking’ for semi permanent placed food carts, cafe tables for nearby businesses etc…depending on location wouldn’t cost much compared to the cost of setting up a streetcar system in the first place. Adding camera enforcement and strategically placed bollards/flex posts to keep cars out of the streetcar lane wouldn’t cost much either. It’s a minimal additional cost even if that work is done now, not when the streetcar is installed in the first place. But it takes away space from motorists.

    Far better to not support a mediocre streetcar line at all, or perhaps instead ask for more funding to make it viable.

    As a counter argument keep in mind a lot can be done after the line starts to improve it. As a tiny step forward Portland has made parts of the shared streetcar right of way a turning lane for motorists recently. So in a place where it is possible that building a great service isn’t an option today, but starting with something poor and then seeing incremental improvements that eventually lead to a great transit service could be feasible.

    https://goo.gl/maps/LM1P5bHFh2q

    Buses really aren’t less expensive when you count operating costs.

    The price difference might not be what you think. Streetcar or light rail routes aren’t necessarily comparable to the average bus route. Portland’s transit agency, trimet, offers an operating cost breakdown for buses total and ‘frequent’ buses. Running a low ridership bus to a suburban area so people there have some transit option might serve a social purpose, but it skews the average cost of running a bus.

    https://trimet.org/about/pdf/2017-08.pdf

    Here’s a write up someone put together a few years ago comparing the costs of rail vs bus in portland – the built environment and demographics here might be closer to the average streetcar/light rail project in this country than in NYC. If you read through it it should become clear that a big part of the cost difference is potential ridership on the corridor independent of mode.

    http://archive.is/4BKRH

    Even if the bus cost gets skewed because the city/state pays for the road instead of the transit agency, that could still be a useful subsidy to take advantage of.

  • bolwerk

    It’s not hype. They largely get what they expect to get, for better or for worse.

  • david vartanoff

    Streetcar is the century old term for the same physical setup as “light rail” (a re-branding from the 1980s IIRC). The Green Line branches in Boston were all built as streetcar routes whose attributes,running in traffic some places,reserved right of way others, have not changed since the late 1950s. Similarly SF now calls their streetcar routes light rail despite recently celebrating the centenary of one.

    As to the value of building ANY transit infrastructure, the principles remain what they have always been. Find destinations which generate travel demand, link them in the shortest most direct routes, arrange as much exclusive ROW as politicians will allow. (Totally grade separated is best, completely at the mercy of automobiles is a disaster.) Market bulk fare discounts though large destination organizations such as large employers, university campuses, medical centers etc.

  • AMH

    Where they work best it’s because they’re given priority and run in semi-exclusive right-of-way, make important connections and serve high-demand corridors. The shorter the route and the more exposed it is to traffic, the less it works.

  • AMH

    It is so frustrating to ride the H St segment. Why in God’s name did they put the tracks next to parked cars? It runs much better along Benning Rd where it takes the center (which is how legacy streetcars run, not coincidentally).

  • Cameron Puetz

    They work well as part of expansive networks that let commuters get around large areas of the city. A single line in isolation that lets commuters make one specific trip is doomed to fail.

  • Alexander Craghead

    But this is a really tired, old critique. Clearly, many cities are building very questionable downtown streetcars, but they are often merely the kernal of something more. Remember that Detroit’s was originally to be a component of a large light rail system, one that was axed for lack of political will. Kansas City’s—which is doing very well—is a back door approach to building a regional light rail system. And Portland’s has succeeded in spite of its many horrid flaws.

  • Cameron Puetz

    They’re not useless, but they’ve been deployed wrong. They’re basically high volume busses. A short little novelty loop like many of these projects does nothing. Replacing a crowed bus with a streetcar adds capacity and comfort. If paired with a semi-dedicated right of way and signal prioritization a streetcar can also offer faster trips.

  • bolwerk

    ^ This

    The content is almost copypasta from similar ones that have appeared in The Economist, Reason, TransitCenter, the Urban Institute, and others over the years. There’s always the same lack of nuance to all of them, with a refusal to talk about the riders and what they would like or the merits of streetcars or how/why they could/should be improved upon.

  • Vinstar

    In the US streetcars are designed as more of a tourist attraction then practical transportation.

    However, streetcars seem to be very successful in places like San Francisco, Seattle and Portland where they are used heavily by both tourists and locals alike. So being a tourist attraction isn’t necessarily a bad thing. NYC would be a very ideal location for streetcars and help take some of the burden off the overcrowded dark, dirty subways.

  • Larry Greenwald

    An don’t forget San Diego…

