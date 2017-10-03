Today’s Headlines

  • New Tampa Bridge Will Include Bike Path, Space for Light Rail (Times; WFLA)
  • How Montgomery County, MD, Can Revamp Its Buses to Reduce Gridlock (Mobility Lab)
  • FTA Awards Puerto Rico $8.4 Million to Repair Hurricane-Damaged Transit (Progressive Railroading)
  • Downtown Fargo Has a New Parking Deck—and That’s a Good Thing (Strong Towns)
  • Lenox, MA, Group Wants to Beef Up Rail to NYC (WAMC)
  • Massachusetts Awards Five Towns $8 Million for Complete Streets (Worcester Telegram)
  • Dearborn, MI, Law Requires Drivers to Give Cyclists Five Feet of Space (Press and Guide)
  • Criticized for Surge Pricing After Past Tragedies, Uber and Lyft Lower Prices in Las Vegas (Mashable)
  • Greece Wants to Regulate Ride-Hailing Services Like Taxis (Reuters)
  • The Spokane Spokesman-Review Reminds Everyone Pedestrians Have Right of Way
