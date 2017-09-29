Today’s Headlines

- Congress Wants to Bigfoot Cities and States With New Industry-Friendly Autonomous Car Rules (Slate)
- Meanwhile, in Taiwan: Autonomous Bus Test Carrying Passengers on University Campus (NYT)
- Heavy Rail Doesn’t Grab “Future of Transportation” Headlines, But It Isn’t Going Anywhere (WaPo)
- Cities Asking If Their Transit Is Good Enough for Amazon: Be Wary of Bad Transit Investments (CityLab)
- Philadelphia Unveils Vision Zero Action Plan (Philly.com, PlanPhilly, Philly Voice, Curbed)
- Downtown Columbus Land Owners Vote for Tax to Fund Bus Passes for Residents, Workers (Dispatch)
- Boston Globe Goes House-Hunting in Pricey Urban Core, Seems Most Concerned About Lack of Parking
- TriMet Wants $1.7 Billion Ballot Measure Next Year for Southwest Light Rail, Other Projects (Oregonian)
- Jacksonville Man Says He Was Racially Profiled, Fights Jaywalking Ticket (News4Jax)
- TB Times Columnist Drinks Hyperloop Kool-Aid; Elon Musk Has Another Bridge to Sell You (Verge)