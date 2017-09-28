Today’s Headlines

- Equitable Road Pricing: Portland Peak-Hour Drivers Are The Wealthiest Commuters (City Observatory)
- License Suspensions for Unpaid Fines and Fees Hit America’s Car-Dependent Poor Hardest (Slate)
- CityLab Looks at Larry Hogan’s Highway Building Bonanza and Comes Away Unimpressed
- Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Reverses Course, Finds $13 Million to Prevent Bus, Rail Cuts (Herald)
- Meanwhile: Miami-Dade Commissioners Push Metrorail Expansion Over Mayor’s BRT Plan (Herald)
- Ridership Falls on Detroit’s QLINE Streetcar After Fare-Free Period Comes to Close (Free Press)
- Ohio Legislature’s Plan to Ease Governor’s Cuts to Transit Funds Still Leaves Gap (Plain Dealer)
- Suburban Atlanta State Legislator Sees Liberal Plot in Cobb County Transit, Development Plan (AJC)
- 20’s Plenty: Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., Lowers Downtown Speed Limit (Gloucester Times)
- Libertarians Not Thrilled With Trump Backing Away From Private Infrastructure Financing (Reason)