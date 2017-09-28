Talking Headways Podcast: 14 Years and One Purple Line

This week’s podcast was recorded at Rail~Volution in Denver in front of a live audience. Our guest is transit advocate and Maryland resident Dan Reed, and the subject is the Purple Line light rail project. After 31 years of discussion the Purple Line is finally under construction, and Dan — who’s been involved in various ways for the last 14 years — tells us all about it: where the line goes, how its public-private partnership came together, and why lawsuits just couldn’t keep a good transit project down.

