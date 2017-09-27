Today’s Headlines

- Surprise! Private Financing, Cornerstone of Infrastructure “Plan,” No Longer Interests Trump (WaPo)
- America Gets an “F” on Making Walkable Cities and Towns (Fast Company)
- PlanPhilly Finds Mayor Jim Kenney Isn’t Keeping His Promise to Build 30 Miles of Protected Bike Lanes
- Hampton Roads Transit Proposes More Service on Key Bus Routes, But There’s No Funding (Virginian-Pilot)
- Cincinnati the Latest City to Fret If Its Transit System Is Good Enough for Amazon (Cincinnati.com)
- Pittsburgh Bus Rapid Transit Line Added to Long-Term Regional Plan (WESA)
- This Transport Politic Post on Platform Doors Is Actually About Dysfunction in U.S. Transit Management
- Atlanta Mayoral Candidates See Bike Lanes and Gentrification as One and the Same (AJC)
- People-Protected Bike Lanes Coming to Naito Parkway in Portland (Willamette Week)
- CEO of “The Traffic Group” Thinks Larry Hogan’s Highway Expansions Are a Good Idea (Baltimore Sun)