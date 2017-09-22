Today’s Headlines

- Maryland Governor Larry Hogan Wants to Spend $9 Billion Widening Highways (WBAL)
- Bucking National Trends, Cycling and Transit Ridership Both Growing in Pittsburgh (BikePGH)
- A Detroit News Station Asks: Is Ann Arbor Doing Too Much to Protect Pedestrians? (Click on Detroit)
- U.K. Stiffens Penalties for Cyclists Who Kill Pedestrians: Will Face Up to 14 Years in Prison (Daily Mail)
- Private Bike-Share Companies Have Brought 4,000 Bikes to Seattle in the Last Two Months (Seattle Bike Blog)
- Toilet Plunger Bike Lane Appears in Rochester (WXXI News)
- Dallas Leadership Divided Among Supporters of Sprawl and Urban Development (Dallas Observer)
- Atlanta Leaders Looking to Bus Rapid Transit to Cure City’s Congestion Woes (AJC)
- Disability Activists Protest Pittsburgh’s Plan for Bike Lanes and Bus Rapid Transit (WPXI)