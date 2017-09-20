Why You Shouldn’t Trust Media Coverage That Blames Pedestrians for Getting Struck

When a speeding driver severely injured 14-year-old Kelly Williams, police and the local media blamed her.
When a speeding driver severely injured 14-year-old Kelly Williams, police and the local media blamed her.

When a driver struck a 14-year-old girl in a crosswalk outside her Philadelphia-area high school last week, the local media pounced. Headlines highlighted police accounts that said the victim, Kelly Williams, was using FaceTime on her phone at the time of the crash.

Here’s how the local CBS affiliate led its story:

A 14-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon in Abington when police say she walked right into the path of a passing car — because she was video chatting.

The implications were clear: Williams was at fault. She was irresponsible. No need to give any thought to how the driver’s actions contributed to the collision.

Local police went on to lecture people about the dangers of distraction while walking. “I just hope people will realize the dangers of being engrossed in your cellphone, or your tablet, or whatever you’re carrying, and not paying attention to what you’re doing,” said Abington Police Chief John Livingston.

A week later, Williams is still in the hospital recovering from severe injuries. And a very different account of what happened is emerging.

According to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the man who struck Williams, James H. Clark IV, 32, was driving 21 mph over the speed limit — 46 in a 25 mph zone. In addition, she was “half way across a marked crosswalk” at an unsignalized intersection when she was struck — entirely in the legal right-of-way.

The driver told police he was in a hurry, glanced at his watch, looked up and saw a flash, hitting Williams. He is being charged with “reckless endangerment” and assault, and law enforcement is belatedly sending a much better message.

“Distracted driving and speed are a deadly combination,” District Attorney Kevin Steele told the Inquirer. “Drivers owe it to the community and to our young people to exercise extra caution and pay special attention to their surroundings in and around our schools.”

Still, why was the original account so wrong? Rather than wait until all the facts were gathered, police and local TV stations chose to assign blame to a gravely injured child. Wagging your finger at kids for using FaceTime must make for good ratings.

Leonard Bonarek at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia says this kind of reporting is far too common when a driver hits a pedestrian:

The coverage of 6ABC.com is unfortunately quite common in the media: implying that a 14-year-old who was walking exactly where she was supposed to be walking, in an area that most have been trained since before they can remember to believe is “safe,” was at fault for the tragedy. Many youth today don’t watch broadcast TV, and evening news viewership trends older every year, but treating this tragedy as a “kids these days” type of story does considerable disservice to our public discourse, while also causing additional pain to a family that must be suffering tremendously, and to a youth who may never fully recover from this incident.

More recommended reading today: The City Fix shares new research showing the productivity advantage of urban density, as well as how housing and transportation policy can ensure the benefits are broadly distributed. And the State Smart Transportation Initiative explains a new report that attempts to draw a clear distinction between the kind of congestion that helps cities and the kind that damages them.

  Older Comments
 
  • Joe R.

    OK so long as you include the speed of pedestrians and cyclists in your 85th percentile calculation. On a street with a little of both, the 85th percentile might be 20 or 25 mph. On streets with lots of pedestrians it might be 5 mph.

  • LinuxGuy

    You you think a judge was wrong in calling them 3-card monte, which means he feels they are a scam? How about all the errors documented in Maryland, is that OK? If the cams were 100% accurate, speed limits were set correctly, and only bad drivers were cited, no problem. That will never happen, as this is about money.

    Locally, the cops drive faster than everyone else I see, but I never hear of them citing each other. This proves the limits are bogus.

  • Joe R.

    Nobody is disputing that it’s not a good idea to look before crossing, even if you have the right-of-way. The larger point here is if drivers did what they were required to do, whether you look or not would be moot. Also, consider that not everyone crossing a street has the faculties of an adult. A 5 year old isn’t going to look for cars. They’re just going to cross. That’s why car speeds should be low any place you have lots of pedestrians. People make mistakes. That includes both pedestrians and motorists. The consequences of such mistakes shouldn’t be a death sentence if you’re on foot.

  • LinuxGuy

    By your logic, these road users do not belong there then, due to the huge speed variances.

  • LinuxGuy

    A 5 year old has parents who should be watching their kids. They had fun making them, now take care of them. When I was young I was taught safety by my parents. I walked, rode bikes, etc. Never had problems. Then again, when you look at society today, you see why we have so many problems. Many people cannot take care of a pet rock. Too hard for them.

  • Joe R.

    If cars slow the f down, then there wouldn’t be huge speed variances. Like I said, if you’re in a hurry drive on a highway. I don’t understand what the obsession is with going fast on local streets. Your attitude is that it’s fine killing people just so you get where you’re going 5 or 10 minutes faster.

  • Joe R.

    OK, and what about adults with limited mental faculties, or perhaps those in poor physical condition who can’t jump out of the way of drivers who bully them out of the way? Also, all it takes is one second for a kid to dart into traffic. Even the most attentive parents might not be able to stop them. The fact is people screw up, and people will get hit by cars. By reducing speeds, at least those people won’t die or get seriously hurt.

  • LinuxGuy

    I said that cars, bikes, and walkers move at different speeds, which is bad, and creates conflicts. The simple truth is that city roads are not meant for bikes, and people who walk are safe if crosswalks and signals are setup right. Other countries remove walkers from car areas, but we do not want to spend the money. If you ever saw the underground crossings, you would love them.

    If you incorrectly post speed limits, it creates the bad speed variances.

  • LinuxGuy

    So you seek to cause cars to crash into each other with improperly posted speed limits? I want to avoid any type of crashes, not mitigate damages. Let’s prevent them.

  • Joe R.

    City roads aren’t meant for bikes? News to me. Bikes are the best way to get around cities. They’re almost always faster than cars, they’re cheap, and they don’t pollute. Maybe cars don’t belong on city roads? They seem to slow everyone else down and they also kill people.

    Which countries remove walkers from car areas? Underground pedestrian crossings were used for a while in Europe but eventually they just banned or severely restricted car use in places with lots of pedestrians. There’s no good reason you need car access everywhere.

    Incidentally, in places where we can’t ban cars altogether I’m all for putting different kinds of traffic on separate levels but we just don’t have that kind of money. We don’t even have money to repair potholes.

  • Joe R.

    No, you want to avoid car-car crashes. Any time you allow higher motor vehicle speeds you’ll have more car-pedestrian and car-bicycle crashes. Moreover, those crashes will have far worse outcomes.

    I don’t see why low speed limits will make cars crash into each other. You can enforce the speed limits with GPS so the vehicles can’t exceed them. That won’t make the state money, so it should avoid the complaints you have about speed camera enforcement. The car just won’t go faster than the speed limit even with both feet on the accelerator.

  • deekoo

    I do not actually have eyes in the back of my head. When I turn midcrossing to see if anything’s coming right at me even though nothing was coming towards me when I entered the crosswalk, I lose the ability to see anything that was going parallel to my course but intends to turn THROUGH the crosswalk.

    You will note the ‘when’. I’m personally paranoid about streets. It is not reasonable to expect that everyone is the same level of paranoid, and the same paranoia that might make me more likely to detect an UNLIKELY threat also means that I’m less likely to be looking WHERE I AM GOING or at the COMMON threats. I’m not sure that that’s actually an improvement.

    Further, not everyone can hear at all times – what happens WHEN (there’s that ‘when’ again!) multiple people cross at the same crossing and one of them is having a loud conversation? Someone who’s focused on their watch screen and unable to see ONE kid in the crosswalk is not magically going to gain a 180-degree field of vision just because there are five kids in the crosswalk instead of just one. Some people can’t hear ever. Some people can’t see. A few can’t see or hear.

    It makes more sense to require a higher standard of responsibility from the person piloting several hundred kilos of metal and plastic that they had to 1) choose to purchase and 2) obtain special training and proficiency certificates to be permitted to use than it does to expect that all pedestrians will act in a way that we both know they DON’T.

  • deekoo

    Technically speaking, hurling insults only proves the ability to hurl insults – it does not prove the inability to make a rational argument.

    Please do not embarrass my operating system by making irrational arguments under its name.

 Older Comments
 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

No Charges for Driver Who Plowed Into Protesters in Minneapolis

By Angie Schmitt |
UPDATED 11/28/14 at 8:48 a.m.: The Pioneer Press is reporting that late Wednesday police changed the status of the driver from “victim” to “suspect.”  The driver who rammed his way through a crowd protesting the non-indictment of Darren Wilson yesterday afternoon in Minneapolis, injuring a 16-year-old girl, has not been charged with any crime. That’s […]