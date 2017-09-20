Today’s Headlines
- Seattle DOT: Usage Stats Show Popularity of New Dockless Bike-Share (MyNorthwest, Times, KIRO)
- Las Vegas Pedestrian Deaths on Pace to Reach Record This Year (Nevada Public Radio)
- Researchers Develop Technology That Can Detect When Drivers Are Being Negligent (Wired)
- Nashville Activists Want Anti-Gentrification Measures in Light Rail Plan (Tennessean, WPLN, WTVF)
- Daily Orange Explains the History of Efforts to Remove Elevated Highway in Downtown Syracuse
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s “Disingenuous” Push to Widen I-5 Gets Side-Eye From CityLab
- As Rail-Volution Wraps in Denver, Post Columnist Takes Stock of City’s Light Rail Expansion
- Lyft Envisions L.A. Streets With Fewer Car Lanes, More Lyft Cars (Medium via TechCrunch, Engadget)
- Meet the AECOM Employee Who’s Pushing the Hyperloop Fantasy in Texas (Dallas News)
- Teens on Bikes Are Taking Over Streets En Masse And Inside Edition Is On It