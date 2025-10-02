Is Sec. Duffy Holding NY Transit Hostage To Negotiate Away The Rest of America’s Transportation Future?

The Trump administration is threatening to indefinitely withhold billions for two of the largest transit projects in the nation— unless Democrats pass a budget resolution that will strip hundreds of millions more from other transit, biking and walking projects in communities across America permanently.



In a release issued Wednesday, US Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged Congress to end "Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jefferies' shutdown" of the federal government, which he argued would make it impossible for his DOT to conduct a newly-required "administrative review" necessary to restore funding to the 2nd Avenue Subway and Hudson Tunnel mega-projects — both of which are located in the New York City region and are promised a collective $18 billion in federal funds.



It's important to note, though, that Duffy himself created the rule that required that review, alleging (likely spuriously) that the projects' race and sex-based contracting requirements violated the constitution — and he did so just one day before announcing that the government shutdown was preventing him from completing that brand-new rule's requirements.



Moreover, the directorship of the civil rights office that would theoretically conduct the review has been listed as "vacant" on the agency's website since Trump took office in January.

"USDOT’s review of New York’s unconstitutional practices will take more time [if the shutdown doesn't end,]" wrote Duffy. "Without a budget, the Department has been forced to furlough the civil rights staff responsible for conducting this review. This is another unfortunate casualty of radical Democrats’ reckless decision to hold the federal government hostage to give illegal immigrants benefits."



Some advocates say, though, that Duffy is the one who's holding the federal government hostage — by pressuring Congress to pass a budget resolution that would cement hundreds of millions of dollars and months' worth of his illegal transportation clawbacks, with little assurance that the New York mega-projects he's using as his $18 billion bargaining chip would even get moving again.



And unless Congress stands up and demands an end to the Trump administration's de facto shutdown of their priorities, the American people will have no reason to trust that our core federal transportation law is anything more than a sheet of paper.

How we got here

To understand how all this got so tangled up, let's do a little review.



When the Trump administration took office in January, USDOT began the painstaking process of scouring reams of Biden-era grants for evidence that they violated the administration's new executive orders against "Green New Deal" and "diversity, equity and inclusion" — even though most experts say those terms are poorly defined and can mean just about anything.

In normal times, the recipient of a federal grant can rest safe in the knowledge that they'll eventually get their money after a press release goes out announcing that they've won a federal award. The Trump administration argued, though, that any grant that hadn't yet been fully obligated — essentially, all contracts fully signed and money in the grantees' pockets — were subject to being clawed back retroactively, unless each individual community succeeded in convincing a judge that the Trump administration had violated contract law.



And Sean Duffy's DOT did just that, most recently in September when it sent notices to dozens of grantees informing them that their awards — many of which funded biking, walking, and transit projects — had been deemed in violation of federal priorities because they did not sufficiently "promote vehicular travel" or were "hostile to cars." Transportation for America estimates those grants, to date, total more than $200 million.



Meanwhile, many programs created under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — the nation's core federal infrastructure law — were given expiration dates to reach final grant agreements by Sep. 30, 2025 ... which the Trump administration took advantage of by running out the clock on completing their end of the bargain. Those delays, known as 'pocket rescissions', are also likely illegal — unless Congress makes them legal by passing a continuing resolution that doesn't include roughly $300 million in deliberately-expired funds, essentially rubber-stamping the president's delay tactics.



Finally, Corrigan Salerno of Transportation for America points out that several other federal programs still "seem to have effectively been 'frozen,' with the staff required to implement their statutorily required projects either fired or forced onto other priorities," including Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Program.



Put it all together, and some experts say that hundreds of millions of dollars for life-saving transportation projects has been withheld against Congress' explicit will, in red and blue communities alike — and it's Congress' time to stand up and pass a budget that reflects the bill they passed, rather than accepting the Trump administration's blatant overreach.



"Federal programs deemed insufficiently aligned with the Trump administration’s priorities have already been shut down for months now," Salerno wrote. "Simply extending the current funding levels would mean continuing the broken status quo that has allowed USDOT to illegally cancel, delay, and reprogram federal funds as it sees fit.

An $18 billion bargaining chip

Of course, Sean Duffy's decision to indefinitely pause two of America's largest signature transit projects is alarming on its face, as is the disturbing way that he did it.



As Streetsblog NYC's David Meyer previously reported, "New York has had requirements for awarding contracts to small businesses and women- and minority-owned businesses since the 1980s, adhering to federal legislation that the Trump administration now claims is unconstitutional"; making use of emergency powers to pass a rule that will effectively punish the Empire State for following the law as it's been written to date is dubious at best and deeply disingenuous at worst, especially considering that the office that would "review" the project for alleged violations isn't even fully staffed, and there is little guarantee that review would even be fair.



It's just important to remember, though, what exactly Duffy appears to be using that $18 billion bargaining chip to do: to bully congress into passing a continuing resolution that will undermine countless American priorities, not least of which include hundreds of millions of dollars for the transportation projects we need the most, in red and blue communities across the country.