Friday Video: Groucho Marx and the ‘Love Affair’ with the Car

Now here's something that should get Groucho Marx canceled.

Our friends at The War on Cars podcast are back with a new video dissecting America's supposed "love affair with the car."

Yes, Americans drive a lot, but if you know the history, our supposed affection for the automobile isn't some spontaneous love-at-first-sight affair, but a decades-long brainwashing by Detroit and its enablers in government and in the media.

War on Cars co-founder Doug Gordon breaks it all down for you. Spoiler alert: Old Groucho is not as funny as Young Groucho: