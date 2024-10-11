Skip to Content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Groucho Marx and the ‘Love Affair’ with the Car

Our supposed affection for the automobile isn't a spontaneous love-at-first-sight affair, but a decades-long brainwashing.

12:02 AM EDT on October 11, 2024

Photo: Archives|

He lied. Urban life died.

Now here's something that should get Groucho Marx canceled.

Our friends at The War on Cars podcast are back with a new video dissecting America's supposed "love affair with the car."

Yes, Americans drive a lot, but if you know the history, our supposed affection for the automobile isn't some spontaneous love-at-first-sight affair, but a decades-long brainwashing by Detroit and its enablers in government and in the media.

War on Cars co-founder Doug Gordon breaks it all down for you. Spoiler alert: Old Groucho is not as funny as Young Groucho:

Gersh Kuntzman

Educated at the Sorbonne and the Yale School of Drama, Gersh Kuntzman is obviously not the person being described here. We're talking about tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman, who has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. Email Gersh at gersh@streetsblog.org

