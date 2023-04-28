Friday’s Headlines Are Fitter and Happier

Highlighting the need for rural intercity transit, Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, says he’ll block all of President Biden’s nominees to the Amtrak board until the board has representation from Western states. (The Hill)
Historian Nicholas Dagen Bloom’s new book describes the collapse of American transit. (City Lab)
Living in a walkable neighborhood makes people healthier and happier. (Psychology Today)
Electric buses sound great, but don’t forget all the planning that’s required to make them work. (Transit Center)
Uber and Lyft are major contributors to San Francisco pollution and congestion. (Mission Local)
Chicago’s Greyhound station, the only intercity bus station left in town, has been put up for sale. (Smart Cities Dive)
Two new rapid bus lines in South Atlanta are scheduled to begin construction this year. (AJC)
A new Milwaukee plan calls for turning I-794 into an at-grade street. (Journal-Sentinel)
The Oregon legislature passed a bill allowing cities to use cameras to catch speeding drivers. (Bend Bulletin)
The energy-saving benefits of transit aren’t limited to the transportation sector. (Image: Jonathan Rose Companies via Richard Layman) At a panel discussion yesterday at the Copenhagen climate summit, American policymakers and transit experts delivered a clear message: Walkable urban development must be part of any effective plan to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to […]
The connection between walkable development and grocery shopping may not seem immediately apparent — until you consider studies conducted in cities from Austin to Seattle that showed the share of trips taken by foot or by transit rises as local food outlets move closer to residential areas. The White House budget envisions a new investment […]
In most U.S. metros, renters and buyers alike pay a steep premium to live in walkable neighborhoods, a new report finds — except for a small handful of U.S. cities where they actually cost less than car-dominated ones.
This week, Adie Tomer from Brookings talks about how transit-oriented development and active transportation play into climate strategies. We talk about mitigation versus adaptation strategies and what solutions work best for each.