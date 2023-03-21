Tuesday’s Headlines Are Too Poor to Drive

Path Path
With income inequality growing and the cost of owning a car rising, people without cars who must walk or use shoddy transit are increasing cut off from jobs, schooling and services. (
Salon) Charging drivers to use increasingly precious curb space for parking and deliveries could be transit agencies’ ticket to a post-pandemic fiscal recovery. (
Governing) A coalition of 22 transportation, equity and environmental groups are criticizing the Biden administration for backing down from its fix-it-first approach to road construction. (
NRDC) “The Free Streets Manifesto” shows how to transform streets into places where people gather and enjoy themselves. (
Pop Up City) Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is mothballing the King of Prussia rail line after getting a negative reaction from the Federal Transit Administration. (
Billy Penn) Seattle’s light rail expansion is underfunding, and what’s getting built is going to be different from what voters approved. (
The Urbanist) The Washington State Supreme Court ruled that a man was “unlawfully seized” during a fare check, but upheld that fare checks are legal. (
KUOW) Victims of traffic violence in Washington, D.C. don’t need an audit to tell them the city’s Vision Zero program is failing. (
Washington Post) Two years into Vision Zero, Chapel Hill isn’t showing much improvement from education and enforcement. (
WRAL) Following the success of a nine-euro monthly transit pass last summer, Germany has approved a 49-euro version covering all regional rail, metros, trams and buses nationwide. (
The Guardian) This week Berlin voters will decide whether to push up their city’s carbon-neutral target date from 2045 to 2030. (
