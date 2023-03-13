Monday’s Headlines Delve Into Biden’s Budget

Path Path
President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget includes $4.4 billion for 18 transit projects in 11 states, including the Hudson River tunnel, Los Angeles subway, light rail in the Bay Area, Seattle and Minneapolis, double-tracking in Utah and the Red Line extension in Chicago (
Railway Age). The administration also wants to let struggling transit agencies use capital funds on operating costs ( Smart Cities Dive). There are ways to make streets safer that don’t draw blowback from drivers. (
American City and County) The 15-minute city is just a return to the way every city was built before cars. (
Common Edge) Density and a city center are the keys to good transit. (
Streets.mn) Some cities and states are considering banning right turns on red, which are dangerous for pedestrians because drivers aren’t looking their way. (
Pew Stateline) Philadelphia is planning to cap the Vine Street Expressway and reconnect Chinatown. (
Inquirer) San Diego is removing more than 200 parking spots from Park Boulevard to make way for bikes. (
NBC San Diego) Austin has historically been lax about requiring developers to build sidewalks, and now the gaps total 1,600 miles and would cost a $1 billion to fill in. (
Texas Standard) The D.C. Metro is bringing back an automated train system it stopped using after a deadly crash 14 years ago. (
Washington Post) A report from a metro Atlanta planning group recommends designing roads for safety rather than speed. (
Saporta Report) Even the third of Montreal residents who don’t own a car are helping to pay $500 million a year to maintain the city’s 450,000 on-street parking spaces. (
CBC) The CEO of Air France wants to improve rail service at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. (
Airline Weekly) A writer for London’s Financial Times explains Americans’ love for deadly monster trucks as an expression of our “rugged individualism.” (
Jalopnik)