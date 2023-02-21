Tuesday’s Headlines Are Transit-Oriented

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is offering grants to plan transit-oriented development, just like the USDOT. (Route Fifty)
Tesla is recalling over 360,000 vehicles due to what the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration calls the “crash risk” associated with its misleadingly named “Full Self-Driving” software. (The Verge)
The pandemic has made inequality on the D.C. Metro worse, with white and Asian communities receiving better service, while Black and Hispanic people remain more likely to rely on transit. (Transit Center)
With only a year left before its self-imposed deadline, San Francisco isn’t anywhere near achieving Vision Zero. Drivers killed 37 people there in 2022 — the most since the program began in 2014 — including 19 pedestrians. (The Frisc)
Two people in two months have died after falling or jumping off of parking garages at Disneyland. (Deadline)
An underground “impediment” could further delay Southwest light rail construction in Minneapolis. (Star Tribune)
Providence received a $27 million federal grant to finish a network of urban trails, but Mayor Brett Smiley still won’t commit to moving ahead with his predecessor’s project. (Business Journal)
Berkeley will give away 50 e-bikes to low-income residents this spring. (Berkeleyside)
Vancouver’s decision to remove a protected bike lane sparked the revival of Critical Mass. (Daily Hive)
The Welsh government halted or changed most of more than 50 planned road projects after subjecting them to review for their impact on climate change. (The Guardian)
Think cargo bikes aren’t up to the task? Here’s how two New Zealand residents used them to move all of their household belongings. (The Spinoff)
Today the Tri-State Transportation Campaign joined the One Region Funders’ Group* and The Fund for New Jersey in announcing a grant program to foster metro area transit-oriented development. The program intends to encourage transit oriented development, or mixed use development within a fourth to half mile of a train or bus station, by offering financial […]
Making good on a vow first reported in Streetsblog Capitol Hill, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd (D-CT) and three colleagues today offered a bill authorizing $4 billion in grants to help states and cities pursue transit-oriented development, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and other green transport projects. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd (D-CT) (Photo: […]
Local officials are catching on to the power of transit-oriented development to transform quality of life while decreasing congestion, as my colleague Ryan Avent has explored. But now that the federal government is starting to explore how to expand transit-accessible housing, an intriguing problem is arising: it’s almost too popular. Transit-oriented development in Jersey City, […]
New construction projects that are within a half-mile of transit stations and exceeding national energy-efficiency standards would be eligible for a tax credit under legislation introduced today by Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), the senior member of the Banking Committee’s transit panel. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) (Photo: Paterson Online) Menendez’s "green buildings" tax credit is aimed […]