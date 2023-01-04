Wednesday’s Headlines Are Half Empty

  • Three years after the start of the pandemic, half of riders on subways all over the country haven’t returned even as other aspects of life return to normal. (The Hill)
  • City Lab compiled examples from all over the world of “open streets” created during the pandemic that have been made permanent.
  • Elon Musk’s Twitter misadventures are having an impact on Tesla, with the company selling fewer vehicles than expected last quarter. (New York Times)
  • A “silver tsunami” is about to hit transit agencies, with half of bus maintenance workers expected to retire in the next three to five years. (Route Fifty)
  • If we’re going to have parking lots, why not cover them all with solar panels? (CNET)
  • Drivers killed 313 people in the Washington, D.C. region last year, the second straight year with over 300 traffic deaths. (DCist)
  • Reviving the Red Line light rail project is just one part of bringing equity and local control to Baltimore transit. (Governing)
  • Denver’s on-demand microtransit service is helping residents without cars who live in far-flung car-centric neighborhoods. (Denver Post)
  • The Charleston Post and Courier praises the South Carolina DOT for no longer treating cyclists and pedestrians like afterthoughts.
  • A car website argues that cars are people, too — two people, in fact. (Jalopnik)

