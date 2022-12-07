Wednesday’s Headlines Want the Carnage to Stop

How many more stories do we have to hear about children being killed by drivers in gigantic trucks speeding down dangerously designed roads before something changes? (Vox)
The threatened rail strike recently resolved by Congress and President Biden could have shut down the supply chain and some passenger routes as well. But the stakes for the labor movement as a whole were larger than that. (Vice)
Road engineers still suck, according to a new update of Jeff Speck’s 2012 classic book “Walkable City.” (Bloomberg)
You hate to see it: Because of inflation, state DOTs aren’t going to be able to build as many new roads with federal infrastructure funding as they thought. (Pew Stateline)
The L.A. Metro wants to tap a $19 billion state budget surplus for three long overdue transit projects. (Los Angeles Daily News)
Tennessee officials are looking to slap a $300 fee on electric vehicles to fund highway construction. (Gizmodo)
Californians are really confused by the inflation relief debit card the state sent them in lieu of a gas-tax cut that would’ve only benefited drivers. (ABC 7)
The City of Indianapolis is stepping up to provide sidewalks and a multi-use path where transit agency IndyGo’s plans for bus rapid transit fell through. (Star)
Hey kids, the Phoenix Department of Street Transportation has a fun message for you: Riding your bike is likely to result in a gory horror scene. If you don’t wear your helmet, of course. That’s the gist of an over-the-top “bike safety” comic book that has alarmed parents of third and fourth graders in Phoenix. The comic shows […]
.@NTSB Vice Chairman: Practice safe walking behavior. Stay alert, walk on sidewalks, cross at crosswalks. #NationalWalkToSchoolDaypic.twitter.com/TWRChfTdcZ — NTSB (@NTSB) October 5, 2016 It’s Walk-to-School Day, a day when children all over the country get to enjoy the simple experience of traveling somewhere using their own power. It makes me happy because I love seeing the pictures of kids […]
Here’s yet another story illustrating why we have an obesity problem in the United States. The town of Charlotte, Tennessee, is going after a local grandmother for letting her four grandchildren — ages 7 to 12 — ride their bikes in the street. Victoria Mathis has been cited for violating city code — which states […]
For generations now, poor school quality has deterred middle-class parents and young couples from settling down and raising children in American cities. But that may be beginning to change, says Aaron Renn at the Urbanophile. Renn observes that in Midwestern cities including Chicago and Indianapolis, more families are putting down roots in the city and […]
Many American cities are proving to be more resilient than suburban areas thanks in part to the shifting preferences of today’s young people. But as USA Today reported in a talked-about article earlier this week, the cohort that has flocked to cities is now reaching a stage of life which, historically, has been more closely associated […]