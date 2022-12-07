Wednesday’s Headlines Want the Carnage to Stop

  • How many more stories do we have to hear about children being killed by drivers in gigantic trucks speeding down dangerously designed roads before something changes? (Vox)
  • The threatened rail strike recently resolved by Congress and President Biden could have shut down the supply chain and some passenger routes as well. But the stakes for the labor movement as a whole were larger than that. (Vice)
  • Road engineers still suck, according to a new update of Jeff Speck’s 2012 classic book “Walkable City.” (Bloomberg)
  • You hate to see it: Because of inflation, state DOTs aren’t going to be able to build as many new roads with federal infrastructure funding as they thought. (Pew Stateline)
  • The L.A. Metro wants to tap a $19 billion state budget surplus for three long overdue transit projects. (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • Tennessee officials are looking to slap a $300 fee on electric vehicles to fund highway construction. (Gizmodo)
  • Californians are really confused by the inflation relief debit card the state sent them in lieu of a gas-tax cut that would’ve only benefited drivers. (ABC 7)
  • The City of Indianapolis is stepping up to provide sidewalks and a multi-use path where transit agency IndyGo’s plans for bus rapid transit fell through. (Star)
  • Bozeman is buoyant about bike boulevards. (Daily Chronicle)
  • One reason Dutch roads are safe is that Holland makes it hard to get a driver’s license. (Streetsblog)
  • Walking and biking is up 40 percent in London over the past three years. (The Mayor)
  • France is banning flights on three short-haul routes that are easily accessible by train, but the EU rejected its request to ban five more. (Politico)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Why Do We Put the Onus for Traffic Safety on Kids?

By Angie Schmitt |
.@NTSB Vice Chairman: Practice safe walking behavior. Stay alert, walk on sidewalks, cross at crosswalks. #NationalWalkToSchoolDaypic.twitter.com/TWRChfTdcZ — NTSB (@NTSB) October 5, 2016 It’s Walk-to-School Day, a day when children all over the country get to enjoy the simple experience of traveling somewhere using their own power. It makes me happy because I love seeing the pictures of kids […]

Will Cities Hold on to Younger Residents as They Have Children?

By Angie Schmitt |
Many American cities are proving to be more resilient than suburban areas thanks in part to the shifting preferences of today’s young people. But as USA Today reported in a talked-about article earlier this week, the cohort that has flocked to cities is now reaching a stage of life which, historically, has been more closely associated […]