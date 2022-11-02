Wednesday’s Headlines Go for a Walk

E-bikes provide fewer health benefits than pedal-powered models, but there are still good reasons for people who are older or less fit to buy them. (Montreal Gazette)
Austin’s Project Connect includes $300 million for residents in danger of being displaced if new transit projects raise property values. But the money might not be enough — there are 135,000 families who could be affected. (KXAN)
Uber, the famous disrupter, seems to be maturing and working with cities and drivers rather than fighting them all the time. (The Guardian)
Few Memphis residents are aware that homeowners are responsible for fixing sidewalks on their property — until they get fined by the city. (WREG)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to slow down a railway merger, while Republican challenger Darren Bailey is in favor of adding lanes to highways. (Daily Herald)
Florida drivers didn’t get much benefit from a gas-tax holiday, but of course experts expect prices to rise the full 25 cents now that it’s expired. (WFTV)
Portland’s TriMet is considering a fare hike even as activists call for eliminating fares entirely. (Willamette Week)
Republican candidates in Washington state are claiming that antifa will use light rail to do crimes. (Seattle Times)
Seattle should quickly paint bus-only lanes on every route to fight climate change. (The Urbanist)
It’s cute that Los Angeles-area high schools are letting seniors personalize their parking spaces, but it also underscores the city’s car culture. (L.A. Times)
While many state highway bureaucracies treat bike, pedestrian, and transit infrastructure as an afterthought, new MassDOT highway engineering guidelines will require traffic engineers to include sidewalks, crosswalks, bus stops, and high-quality bike facilities when they design upgrades for the Commonwealth’s major roadways. In a directive adopted in January 2020, MassDOT formally adopted three new “controlling […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Sometimes, the most important question in the world is “why not?” For decades, U.S. cities built roads around driving and (sometimes) walking. If people wanted to bike, they were left to decide […]