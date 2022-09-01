Thursday’s Headlines Want What’s Behind Door No. 3

The U.S. already leads the global north in pedestrian deaths, and the climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act could make the crisis worse by encouraging drivers to purchase heavier and more powerful electric vehicles. (Slate)
The New York Times goes inside a Minnesota nickel mine that produces the raw materials for EV batteries, but is environmentally damaging in its own right and also intrudes on tribal lands.
Freeways create sprawl while gutting inner-ring suburbs. (Planetizen)
As their ranges increase, intercity bus companies are increasingly open to trying out electric vehicles. (Smart Cities Dive)
Planting hedges around schools helps protect children from air pollution generated by traffic. (New Atlas)
Buying a car is a pain in the ass, and dealerships are likely to cheat you. (NPR)
A scathing Federal Transit Administration report says the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been prioritizing long-term projects over safety, it’s understaffed, and employees are overworked. (CBS News)
Texas Central, a company formed to build high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston, has slowed down on buying land and seen a staff exodus, leading to doubts about whether the project will ever see fruition. (Texas Tribune)
In Chicago, infrastructure spending can worsen inequality or contribute to racial justice. (Chicago Policy Review)
More Tampa-area cities are joining the Forward Pinellas Vision Zero effort as pedestrian deaths rise. (The Catalyst)
Downtown Portland foot traffic is up 64 percent this year. (Bike Portland)
The Oak Cliff streetcar is still free, and finally it goes somewhere. (Dallas Observer)
Vancouver’s bike-share is adding 500 e-bikes and 50 new stations. (Vancouver Sun)
Drivers seem to be getting more and more enraged at cyclists, at least in the UK. (The Guardian)
It almost seems like owning an electric vehicle is a silver bullet in the fight against climate change, but it isn’t. What we should also be focused on is whether anyone should use a private vehicle at all.
With all the gasoline vehicles still driving around for the next 15 to 20 years, EVs won’t be able to close the gap in pollution reduction fast enough. We’re out of time — unless we promote other ways of getting around.
Even if you could wave a technological magic wand and solve every problem with EVs, a bigger concern is whether this focus on personal electric vehicles will monopolize public resources that would be much better spent in other ways.
