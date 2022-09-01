Thursday’s Headlines Want What’s Behind Door No. 3

The federal government will give you $7,500 to buy this. Photo: Motor Trend.
  • The U.S. already leads the global north in pedestrian deaths, and the climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act could make the crisis worse by encouraging drivers to purchase heavier and more powerful electric vehicles. (Slate)
  • The New York Times goes inside a Minnesota nickel mine that produces the raw materials for EV batteries, but is environmentally damaging in its own right and also intrudes on tribal lands.
  • Freeways create sprawl while gutting inner-ring suburbs. (Planetizen)
  • As their ranges increase, intercity bus companies are increasingly open to trying out electric vehicles. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Planting hedges around schools helps protect children from air pollution generated by traffic. (New Atlas)
  • Buying a car is a pain in the ass, and dealerships are likely to cheat you. (NPR)
  • A scathing Federal Transit Administration report says the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has been prioritizing long-term projects over safety, it’s understaffed, and employees are overworked. (CBS News)
  • Texas Central, a company formed to build high-speed rail between Dallas and Houston, has slowed down on buying land and seen a staff exodus, leading to doubts about whether the project will ever see fruition. (Texas Tribune)
  • In Chicago, infrastructure spending can worsen inequality or contribute to racial justice. (Chicago Policy Review)
  • More Tampa-area cities are joining the Forward Pinellas Vision Zero effort as pedestrian deaths rise. (The Catalyst)
  • Downtown Portland foot traffic is up 64 percent this year. (Bike Portland)
  • The Oak Cliff streetcar is still free, and finally it goes somewhere. (Dallas Observer)
  • Vancouver’s bike-share is adding 500 e-bikes and 50 new stations. (Vancouver Sun)
  • Drivers seem to be getting more and more enraged at cyclists, at least in the UK. (The Guardian)

