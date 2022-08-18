Thursday’s Headlines Are Still Unsure

Although Democrats’ newly signed climate will cut greenhouse gas emissions and includes $60 billion for environmental justice, marginalized groups fear its investment in fossil fuels will worsen inequality in areas that are already polluted. (NPR)
The federal infrastructure act will double the 1,100 electric buses currently on the road, according to the Federal Transit Administration, which announced $1.6 billion in grants for 150 agencies. (Washington Post)
Amtrak is hiring. With more than 4,000 positions open, dozens of upcoming job fairs are planned.
The L.A. Metro is building 100 miles of passenger rail in the next 30 years but it’s also building 363 miles of new roads, which will more than wipe out any climate gains from its ambitious transit expansion. (Los Angeles Times)
Seattle is investing in light rail and bus rapid transit, but it also needs regional rail. (The Urbanist)
As intercity bus services like Greyhound struggle in other parts of the country, Virginia’s state-run network is thriving. (Mercury)
Jacksonville’s aging 2.5-mile monorail will become part of a 10-mile automated shuttle loop connecting transit-oriented developments and major sports and entertainment venues. (Smart Cities Dive)
A proposed requirement for electric vehicle chargers at new multifamily developments in Portland leaves out e-bikes yet again. (Bike Portland)
LINK and Bird are bringing e-bike rentals back to Knoxville. (WBIR)
A Northern Michigan group received a federal planning grant for a passenger rail line connecting Ann Arbor with Traverse City, Petoskey and several points in between. (Click on Detroit)
Congratulations to Philadelphia on its stunning achievement. (The Onion)
You’ve heard it a thousand times from the highway lobby: Roads pay for themselves through “user fees” — a.k.a. gas taxes and tolls — whereas transit is a drain on the taxpayer. They use this argument to push for new roads, instead of transit, as fiscally prudent investments. The myth of the self-financed road meets […]
More than 40,000 Americans were killed in traffic last year, according to new estimates from the National Safety Council, the worst toll in a decade. The U.S. transportation system claims far more lives each year than peer countries. If America achieved the same fatality rate as the UK, more than 30,000 lives would be saved each year.
Federal officials are failing to protect pedestrians — and, in fact, err on the side of drivers and even blame walkers for a pedestrian death toll has increased 50 percent in just eight years, advocates say.
In a new report, Highway Boondoggles 2, U.S. PIRG and the Frontier Group profile the most wasteful highway projects that state DOTs are building. Today we highlight Ohio DOT’s $1.2 billion Portsmouth Bypass, the most expensive and, arguably, least-needed transportation project in the state’s history. A major highway project that scored near the bottom of the […]
There are excellent candidates for freeway removal in many American cities, where roads built 50 or 60 years ago are nearing the end of their useful lives. Cities that take the plunge and get rid of their urban highways don't regret it.