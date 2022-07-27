Wednesday’s Headlines Are Built for Speed

Too many roads look like this. Photo: Google Maps
Too many roads look like this. Photo: Google Maps
  • The deadliest road in the U.S. is in Pasco County, Florida, but it’s not unique. It’s one of many wide, flat, straight roads that are built to move cars fast and forbidding for anyone on foot. (Vox)
  • If the U.S. wants to design safer roads and vehicles, look to France. (CNET)
  • New York is among the cities installing cameras to catch drivers who block bike lanes. (City Lab)
  • New Jersey is using everything from lidar to pool noodles to measure the effectiveness of bike lanes. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • New Jersey’s transit agency is once again shifting funds from capital to operations and is facing a half-billion dollar shortfall in three years. (North Jersey)
  • The D.C. Metro’s new general manager faces the challenge of rebuilding ridership that hasn’t come back from the pandemic. (Washington Post)
  • Metropolis magazine profiles Amy Stelly, an urban planner who’s fighting to tear down the Claiborne Expressway dividing the historic Black New Orleans neighborhood of Treme.
  • The newly rebranded Pittsburgh Regional Transit has a new 25-year plan. (Post-Gazette)
  • Charlotte won’t completely abolish parking mandates because officials recognize that its transit system just isn’t robust enough yet. (Axios)
  • A new Vision Zero report shows that improvements to Austin intersections are working. (KVUE)
  • Savannah officials are encouraging more sprawl and traffic by not including transit in a proposed transportation sales tax referendum. (Morning News)
  • A Lyft passenger was run over and killed in Delaware after the driver told his passengers to get out on a highway during a dispute. (Delaware Online)
  • Des Moines is getting a streetcar monument (WHO 13). Too bad it’s not an actual streetcar.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG