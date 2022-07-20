Wednesday’s Headlines Are Still Struggling

International public transportation systems signed a resolution declaring mobility a human right. (Mass Transit)
Transportation continues to evolve, but innovators can’t seem to get self-driving cars or hyperloops to work, let alone the flying cars and hoverboards the movies promised us. (Surface)
Uber reached a settlement waiving fees for disabled riders and offering refunds to those who sued saying the company charged them for taking too long to get into vehicles. (New York Times)
President Biden signed an executive order telling railroad workers involved in a labor dispute that they can’t strike for the next 60 days. (Politico)
Charlotte bus ridership had been declining for years even before the pandemic, and now it’s lost 75 percent of its riders since 2014. Two factors are ride-hailing and gentrification. (WFAE)
Members of Tampa’s regional transit authority are wondering why they bother, since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps vetoing its funding and one Republican St. Petersburg legislator is trying to disband the group. (Tampa Bay Times).
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is facing criticism for spending money from a new tax on improved bus service instead of new rail lines, and spending it too slowly. (Saporta Report)
Dallas trains are slowing down this week because extreme heat could cause rails to buckle. (NBC DFW)
One surefire way for U.S. transit agencies to improve bus service is to streamline the boarding process by enabling riders to get on at any door. In a new report, NACTO makes the case for all-door boarding and looks at how American transit agencies are moving forward on implementation.
Yonah Freemark at the Transport Politic calls them infill stations: new transit stops built in gaps along existing rail lines. Current examples include Assembly Station just outside Boston in Somerville, DC’s NoMa Station, and the West Dublin/Pleasanton BART station. Infill stations are a pretty brilliant method to get the most out of older rail systems without spending very much, […]