Monday’s Headlines Are Biking to the Store
- While business owners often complain that bike lanes will kill their livelihood, numerous studies show they actually increase sales. (Retail Wire)
- Transit ridership remained below 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels in May, barely improving despite $4-plus gas, according to new Federal Transit Administration statistics. (New Geography)
- Jaywalking is part of a culture of blaming pedestrians, and police use it as a pretext to stop Black and brown individuals. (Pew Trusts)
- More from Next City on the recent Dangerous by Design report highlighting how Black, Native and low-income Americans are most likely to be killed while walking.
- One of us! One of us! The Miami Herald editorial board calls out Miami drivers’ “Mad Max” attitude and says the city should make it safe and enjoyable to walk.
- The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is making progress on FTA safety recommendations, but full subway service is unlikely to resume until Labor Day. (Commonwealth)
- The Texas DOT is spending $146 million on transit (KXAN). Keep in mind, though, that’s it’s also spending $85 billion on roads.
- San Diego payed out more than $300,000 in single month to people who tripped and fell thanks to its crumbling sidewalks. (CBS 8)
- Denver’s transit agency has a driver shortage, but it least it can use the cash it’s saving to pay down debt. (Colorado Public Radio)
- A Charlotte man joined the fight for Vision Zero after a driver killed his wife. (Observer)
- A Wisconsin Public Radio podcast discusses Milwaukee’s proposed Vision Zero program.
- Minneapolis hasn’t had a single bike death in two years. (Streetfilms)
- Raleigh residents are concerned that density bonuses for transit-oriented developments will hasten gentrification, even with rent control. (Indy Week)
- One South Carolina town is still waiting for a sidewalk to be built six years after it was approved. (Island Packet)