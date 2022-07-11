Monday’s Headlines Are on Track

A proposed Biden administration rule would require states to track tailpipe emissions on highways and make plans to reduce them. (Detroit News)
The average car payment is now $713 a month, which is more than rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Wichita or Akron. And a record number of car-buyers are saddled with payments over $1,000 a month, higher than the average mortgage payment in 24 cities. (City Lab)
Transportation technology like electric vehicles and ride-hailing apps are likely to make cities more segregated by income and hostile to pedestrians, according to the new book “Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong About the Future of Transportation,” by Paris Marx. (Wired)
Uber is running out of time to show it can turn a profit. (CNBC)
Chicago is seeking a $251 million federal grant to renovate Union Station. (Tribune)
Solar-powered electric buses will start running this September in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Washington Post)
Columbus, Ohio’s transit agency is dropping plans for a November referendum on a half-penny sales tax hike, but will seek $300 million from the federal government for two bus rapid transit lines. (Dispatch)
Atlanta residents are unhappy that transit agency MARTA is leaning toward BRT over new light rail lines. (WSB)
More than 24,000 people rode Tempe’s new streetcar in its first month of operation (Axios), and Tampa’s TECO streetcar set a record with 91,000 riders in June (Bay News 9).
Hoboken is reducing speed limits to 20 miles per hour citywide. (Insider NJ)
Hampton Roads Transit is starting an on-demand service in parts of Virginia. (Virginian-Pilot)
Bogota is testing a smartphone-based congestion pricing system. Could it work in the U.S. as well? (Government Technology)
"Taking into account the carbon generated by making the vehicle, fuelling it and disposing of it, we found that emissions from cycling can be more than 30 times lower for each trip than driving a fossil fuel car, and about ten times lower than driving an electric one."
The Obama administration is taking its infrastructure push on the road. First stop: Philadelphia, to announce a $53 billion plan to invest in high-speed rail. To Vice President Joe Biden, high-speed rail isn’t just another administration initiative. He’s Mr. Amtrak. He gets it. Biden says he’s made 7,900 round trips between Wilmington and Washington on Amtrak. […]