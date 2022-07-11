Monday’s Headlines Are on Track

  • A proposed Biden administration rule would require states to track tailpipe emissions on highways and make plans to reduce them. (Detroit News)
  • The average car payment is now $713 a month, which is more than rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Wichita or Akron. And a record number of car-buyers are saddled with payments over $1,000 a month, higher than the average mortgage payment in 24 cities. (City Lab)
  • Transportation technology like electric vehicles and ride-hailing apps are likely to make cities more segregated by income and hostile to pedestrians, according to the new book “Road to Nowhere: What Silicon Valley Gets Wrong About the Future of Transportation,” by Paris Marx. (Wired)
  • Uber is running out of time to show it can turn a profit. (CNBC)
  • Chicago is seeking a $251 million federal grant to renovate Union Station. (Tribune)
  • Solar-powered electric buses will start running this September in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Washington Post)
  • Columbus, Ohio’s transit agency is dropping plans for a November referendum on a half-penny sales tax hike, but will seek $300 million from the federal government for two bus rapid transit lines. (Dispatch)
  • Atlanta residents are unhappy that transit agency MARTA is leaning toward BRT over new light rail lines. (WSB)
  • More than 24,000 people rode Tempe’s new streetcar in its first month of operation (Axios), and Tampa’s TECO streetcar set a record with 91,000 riders in June (Bay News 9).
  • Hoboken is reducing speed limits to 20 miles per hour citywide. (Insider NJ)
  • Hampton Roads Transit is starting an on-demand service in parts of Virginia. (Virginian-Pilot)
  • Bogota is testing a smartphone-based congestion pricing system. Could it work in the U.S. as well? (Government Technology)

