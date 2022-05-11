Wednesday’s Headlines Are Voting Yes

Voters will generally support transit levies when they feel the tax benefits them, which gives bus rapid transit a leg up over light rail. That’s because BRT is cheaper, so cities can build more lines and run them further out. Problems, arise, though, when officials start paring down proposed systems to cut costs. (Governing)
States should prioritize emissions, equity and access when spending federal infrastructure funds. (The City Fix)
Every transit agency is different, with a different structure and different challenges. (Smart Cities Dive)
Not content with squeezing drivers in an effort to turn a profit, perpetually money-losing Uber is now cutting costs at the corporate level as well. (Gizmodo)
Efforts to stop urban freeway expansions in California have a powerful opponent in labor unions, which view them a source of lucrative construction jobs. (Los Angeles Times)
Federal transit officials are investigating the death of a Boston subway passenger who got his arm stuck in a door. (Globe)
A future light rail line in the Seattle area may have been killed off by … the Coast Guard? (My Ballard)
A separated bike and pedestrian path alongside the I-74 bridge in Davenport, Iowa, is now open. (KWQC)
Bike lane projects in Richmond (NBC 12) and West Hartford (CT Insider) are underway.
Let’s start our morning with a little outrage, because everything kind of sucks right now: White rural Georgia sheriff’s deputies pulled over a majority Black women’s lacrosse team from a Delaware college and searched their bags for drugs while the team bus was returning from a match (WDEL). And Maine Sen. Susan Collins was triggered enough to call the cops over a very polite pro-abortion rights chalk message on the sidewalk outside her home (Bangor Daily News).
Last night had the makings of a historic election for transit. Voters in cities as varied as Raleigh, Indianapolis, and Los Angeles turned out to support ballot measures to dramatically expand bus and rail service. But the election of Donald Trump and the retention of GOP majorities in both houses of Congress cast a pall of uncertainty over transit agencies […]
Transit advocates around the country were transfixed by a story in Tennessee this April, when the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity made a bid to pre-emptively kill Nashville bus rapid transit. It was an especially brazen attempt by Charles and David Koch’s political network to strong-arm local transportation policy makers. But it was far from […]
Unable to assemble new funding from the state to significantly improve the rapid transit system, the city of Atlanta chose to focus on a cheaper-to-implement streetcar line. But more than two years after launch, ridership on the streetcar is falling far short of expectations.
There were several local ballot measures with big implications for streets and transportation yesterday, and results were all over the map. Here’s how three of the most notable votes turned out. Seattle’s property tax increase to fund walking, biking, and transit Voters have spoken and they decided to enact Move Seattle, the $900 million property tax levy for transportation. […]