Wednesday’s Headlines Are Suddenly Unmasked

A federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for commercial flights and public transit, including city buses and trains, which had been extended through May 3 (CNN). If you’re wondering when and how to protect yourself now that the pandemic is a free-for-all, here’s a guide from the New York Times.
Questions are lingering over whether Amtrak has the ability to wisely spend the massive infusion of $66 billion in funding from Biden’s infrastructure act. Not arguing on Twitter about access to freight lines might be a start. (Roll Call)
Flying cars are the wave of the future, according to the New York Post, where apparently no one grew up watching “The Jetsons.”
New America will host an online conversation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this morning.
Private companies like Brightline, which is building a line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, have the potential to help the U.S. catch up to other countries on high-speed rail, but first they have to figure out how to peel drivers away from their cars. (Bloomberg)
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has not included matching funds for fare-free transit in his proposed 2023 budget, meaning the city’s much-lauded pilot program could be dead despite backing from the state of Virginia. (Greater Greater Washington)
Planning has started on a new subway line in San Francisco. (Examiner)
A long-awaited bike lane in Uptown Charlotte is now complete. (Axios)
Rural Georgia communities are a proving ground for on-demand transit as a last-mile solution. (Saporta Report)
Apparently San Diego police are clearing out homeless camps and throwing away perfectly good bikes that may be residents’ only form of transportation. (Biking in LA)
And the winner for best bus stop in the U.S. is … Portland, Maine! (Streetsblog USA)