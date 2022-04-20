Wednesday’s Headlines Are Suddenly Unmasked

masked-bus-sullivan-operator-creditMBTA
  • A federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for commercial flights and public transit, including city buses and trains, which had been extended through May 3 (CNN). If you’re wondering when and how to protect yourself now that the pandemic is a free-for-all, here’s a guide from the New York Times.
  • Questions are lingering over whether Amtrak has the ability to wisely spend the massive infusion of $66 billion in funding from Biden’s infrastructure act. Not arguing on Twitter about access to freight lines might be a start. (Roll Call)
  • Flying cars are the wave of the future, according to the New York Post, where apparently no one grew up watching “The Jetsons.”
  • New America will host an online conversation with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg this morning.
  • Private companies like Brightline, which is building a line between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, have the potential to help the U.S. catch up to other countries on high-speed rail, but first they have to figure out how to peel drivers away from their cars. (Bloomberg)
  • Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has not included matching funds for fare-free transit in his proposed 2023 budget, meaning the city’s much-lauded pilot program could be dead despite backing from the state of Virginia. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Planning has started on a new subway line in San Francisco. (Examiner)
  • A long-awaited bike lane in Uptown Charlotte is now complete. (Axios)
  • Rural Georgia communities are a proving ground for on-demand transit as a last-mile solution. (Saporta Report)
  • Apparently San Diego police are clearing out homeless camps and throwing away perfectly good bikes that may be residents’ only form of transportation. (Biking in LA)
  • And the winner for best bus stop in the U.S. is … Portland, Maine! (Streetsblog USA)

