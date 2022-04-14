Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Lam

More evidence that, while electric vehicles may be better for the planet, their heavy batteries make them more dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians (Bloomberg). And how beneficial for the environment are they, anyway? One study found that EVs might actually increase emissions in the long run, because drivers who buy them don’t drive them enough to offset the damage of manufacturing them (Streetsblog USA).
Distracted driving is making our roads more dangerous. (Planetizen)
Tearing down urban freeways is one thing, but what do cities replace them with? If it’s a six-lane surface road, like I-375’s replacement in Detroit, how much good does it do? (Fast Company)
Uber and Lyft surge pricing drastically raised the cost of a ride in the aftermath of a mass shooting on the New York City subway. The companies say they’re offering refunds. (CBS News)
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that goes for Houston’s highways, too. (U.S. PIRG)
The L.A. Metro is using traffic cameras to catch drivers blocking bus lanes, deciding that the right of bus riders to get where they’re going is more important than the privacy of people who break the law. (Governing)
Philadelphia officials are pushing the Pennsylvania legislature to make it easier to build protected bike lanes. (WHYY)
Boise’s bike-share program fizzled out during the pandemic but is now returning. (Idaho Statesman)
Dayton is doubling its e-bike inventory. (Daily News)
One of Waymo’s autonomous Chevy Bolts, well, bolted from a San Francisco cop who pulled over the driverless car (Electrek). The jury is out on whether this makes AI’s smarter or dumber than previously thought.
New York has them. San Francisco has them. Portland, too. Now St. Louis might be getting its own version of Summer Streets. Streetsblog Network member St. Louis Urban Workshop is happy with Mayor Francis Slay’s proposal to close some of the city’s streets to motor vehicles on summer weekends. But the blog calls for more […]
Searching for clarity when road users conflict. (Photo: squacco via Flickr) Today on the Streetsblog Network, Boston Biker takes issue with a recent column in the Boston Globe Sunday Magazine about how people on bicycles need to "earn" respect on the road. In the view of the Globe’s Doug Most, it’s essentially the responsibility of […]