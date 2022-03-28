Monday’s Headlines Always Deliver
If anyone wants to talk about anything other than Will Smith and Chris Rock, we’re here for you:
- Reducing the U.S.’s dependence on foreign oil would also improve our quality of life. (New Republic)
- Much criticized for its gas-guzzling new mail trucks, the U.S. Postal Service has doubled its order for electric vehicles to 10,000. (Motherboard)
- Community involvement is key to successfully implementing congestion pricing. (Governing)
- The Biden administration is streamlining the process for applying for infrastructure grants. (Route Fifty)
- Delivery robots are sparking a debate over who or what belongs on the sidewalk. (New York Times)
- An Arizona woman is suing Costco and a San Diego e-bike manufacturer, alleging that Phantom Bikes switched the front and rear brake levers, causing her to flip over the handlebars. (Bicycle Retailer)
- In a sharp turn from its roots as a tech company disrupting the taxi industry, Uber is now listing New York City cabs on its app. (USA Today)
- Lyft is integrating Spin shared bikes into its app starting with Nashville, followed by 13 more cities and eventually all 60 of Spin’s U.S. markets. (The Verge)
- Connecticut is the latest of a growing number of states to suspend its gas tax in the face of high gas prices. (The Hill)
- In contrast, Hawaii mayor Mitch Roth is pushing mass transit as the solution to pain at the pump. (Civil Beat)
- A gas-tax holiday could cost Northern Virginia transit agencies up to $30 million in funding. (Inside NoVa)
- Washington, D.C. officials are prioritizing equity as they plan for spending $3 billion in federal infrastructure funding over the next five years. (Washington Post)
- Washington state lawmakers are funding a $50 million project to transform Seattle’s Aurora Avenue from a seven-lane highway to a slower urban boulevard. (Seattle Times)
- The Atlanta City Council took a number of steps last week to promote safe walking and biking. (Saporta Report)
- Shared bikes and e-scooters are back in Toledo with extended hours after a winter hiatus. (WTOL)