Monday’s Headlines Are Willing to Pay More at the Pump

pexels-skitterphoto-9796

Gas prices are emerging as a political issue, but drivers need to get over it.

  • Centrist Democrats in Congress are proposing suspending the gas tax. That’s a bad idea because there’s no proven link between rising gas prices and President Biden’s approval rating, and it will just require spending other revenue on transportation instead. (Bloomberg)
  • Instead, the government should be raising gas taxes and redistributing the money back to consumers, preventing oil companies from reaping price-gouging profits while also encouraging less driving. (The Hill)
  • Historically, gas prices were much higher back in 2008, anyway, the economy is good and climate change is a more important issue (Wisconsin State Journal). Even $4 a gallon would be a fair price (Tampa Bay Times).

Other news:

  • The pandemic and a new focus on social justice has pushed transit agencies to rethink their priorities, such as by refocusing service away from affluent areas and toward ones where car-less residents and essential workers live, and by going fare-free. (Governing, Streetsblog)
  • Experience shows that, given a choice, most states are going to spend their infrastructure funding mostly on roads. The U.S. DOT should take steps to prevent that. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Detroit is removing I-375, a freeway that slashed through a Black neighborhood, but replacing all the Black-owned businesses it destroyed will be much harder. (Grist)
  • The Biden administration will extend its mask mandate on planes and public transit at least through mid-March. (Reuters)
  • Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former campaign rivals, teamed up to tout the infrastructure bill in Charlotte last week. (Roll Call)
  • New York’s Citi Bike bike-share has gotten so popular during the pandemic that users are having a hard time finding places to park their bikes. (NY Times)
  • New bike racks in Philadelphia also prevent drivers from illegally parking in front of fire hydrants. (Inquirer)
  • A Denver committee recommended dropping the residential speed limit to 20 miles per hour. (9 News)
  • The Tampa city council voted to close a loophole in a law requiring developers to build sidewalks or pay into a trust fund. (Florida Politics)
  • Portland finished a safety improvement project on dangerous Hawthorne Avenue. (KATU)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Political Jockeying Over Gas Prices Is Divorced From Reality

By Tanya Snyder |
Though many transportation reformers, economists and environmentalists would say that gas prices aren’t nearly high enough to disincentivize single-occupancy-vehicle use and to pay for the external harms, Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill take it for granted that gas prices are too damn high. In fact, it’s one of the very, very few things that they do agree on these […]

The High Price of Cheap Gas

By Joe Cortright |
At least on the surface, the big declines in gas prices we’ve seen over the past year seem like an unalloyed good. We save money at the pump, and we have more to spend on other things, But the cheap gas has serious hidden costs—more pollution, more energy consumption, more crashes and greater traffic congestion. […]

Bi-Partisan Political Veterans Team Up to Design a New Gas Tax System

By Tanya Snyder |
Transportation reformers around the country have long been disappointed at politicians’ unwillingness to raise the gas tax to pay for infrastructure. It seems, to many, an obvious and necessary solution for the chronic underfunding of our transportation system. Meanwhile, to the politicians, it is just as obvious that raising consumer taxes during a recession is […]

How Gas-Dependent Is Your State?

By Angie Schmitt |
It’s no secret that higher gas prices are hitting American pocketbooks hard. To a remarkable extent, however, exactly how much pain Americans are experiencing is a function of where they live. A report released today by the Natural Resources Defense Council details how geography impacts our vulnerability to gas price fluctuation. Fuel pump pressure is […]