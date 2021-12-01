Wednesday’s Headlines Are in the End Times

It’s funny how drivers demand more roads when they’re not directly paying for them, but when the government wants to charge a toll, the demand disappears. (Planetizen)

The pandemic biking boom is likely here to stay (Smart Cities Dive). And we could do even better: Tripling cycling in the UK would result in lives saved, cleaner air, more jobs and a $6.5 billion economic benefit (Forbes).

Climate change is leading to more road flooding, but instead of addressing the root issue of greenhouse gas pollution, the solution seems to be to spend more money flood-proofing roads. (Washington Post)

And as the feds continue to point to electric vehicles, the cobalt used to make EV batteries is becoming the new blood diamonds, with rampant corruption and labor exploitation and a powerful lobby in D.C. (New York Times)

As evidenced by Mayor-elect Michelle Wu in Boston, climate change is becoming a potent issue in local elections. (City Lab)

If the Oregon DOT follows through on plans to widen I-5 in Portland’s Rose Quarter, the state won’t meet its climate change goals. (Oregonian)

Illinois’ highway widening plans show that state leaders aren’t serious about tackling climate change (Streetsblog Chicago).

Citing climate change, Toronto is considering ending minimum parking requirements in new developments. (CBC)

The Texas DOT’s proposed I-45 expansion through Houston is a test of the Biden administration’s commitment to equity. (Associated Press)

Just six months after Jacksonville approved a gas-tax hike that will help fund transit improvements, a city council member is already trying to repeal it. (First Coast News)

Washington, D.C. is boosting enforcement against distracted drivers around schools. (WTOP)