Not Much Holiday Cheer in Tuesday’s Headlines

While in Phoenix Friday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a $158 million grant to expand light rail. (ABC 15)
A Milwaukee man drove his SUV through a Wisconsin Christmas parade Sunday night, killing five people and injuring 48, many of them children. Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was out on bail related to an incident earlier this month in which he was accused of running over a woman in a parking lot. He faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. (CNN)
Supporters of expanding L.A. Metro light rail into San Bernardino County are eying California’s $31 billion budget surplus. (Daily Bulletin)
A Cincinnati council member wants to expand the city’s streetcar. The route is currently only three miles long. (Fox 19)
Des Moines is converting two downtown streets from one-way to two-way, which should slow down drivers, and adding bike lanes. (Register)
This YouTube video by Not Just Bikes explains why the Netherlands’ emphasis on walking, biking and transit makes life easier for drivers, too.
Honda is testing technology in Japan allowing cars to essentially text pedestrians and tell them to get out of the way (Jalopnik). So where’s the technology pedestrians can use to tell cars to slow down?
With federal transportation funding on track to run dry by May 31, Washington lawmakers are gearing up again to reset national transportation policy… or, if that doesn’t work out, to limp along indefinitely under the status quo. Today President Obama unveiled his opening bid in this process. The $478-billion, six-year plan from the White House includes many […]